Spanish boxer-politician fights gender violence

Miriam Gutierrez "La Reina", 36, gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain. Beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child, the young Spaniard has since used boxing, and now politics, to champion women's rights. Gutierrez, who has earned herself the nickname "The Queen" at her gym, became European lightweight boxing champion in March and was elected as a city councillor in a Madrid suburb in May. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez "La Reina", 36, gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain. Beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child, the young Spaniard has since used boxing, and now politics, to champion women's rights. Gutierrez, who has earned herself the nickname "The Queen" at her gym, became European lightweight boxing champion in March and was elected as a city councillor in a Madrid suburb in May. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez celebrates her victory over Samantha Smith (not pictured) for the lightweight European Championship in Torrelodones, outside Madrid, Spain, March 23. Now, Gutierrez is aiming for a world championship title while further spreading the word for women's rights - all that in a country where the issue of gender violence has become very politicized, and divisive. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez celebrates her victory over Samantha Smith (not pictured) for the lightweight European Championship in Torrelodones, outside Madrid, Spain, March 23. Now, Gutierrez is aiming for a world championship title while further spreading the word for women's rights - all that in a country where the issue of gender violence has become very politicized, and divisive. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez wears a mouth guard that reads "Gender Violence" as she trains at her boxing gym in Madrid. "My dream could not be destroyed by anything," Gutierrez said in an interview at her boxing club, as warm and smiling out of the ring as she is focused in it. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez wears a mouth guard that reads "Gender Violence" as she trains at her boxing gym in Madrid. "My dream could not be destroyed by anything," Gutierrez said in an interview at her boxing club, as warm and smiling out of the ring as she is focused in it. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez trains at her boxing gym in Madrid. The young mother of two recalled how when she was only 21, and eight months pregnant, her partner at the time beat her so severely that she gave birth prematurely - and covered in bruises. "He hit me in the face in such a way that he broke several bones in my face and I fell to the ground. What I worried about first of all was whether my daughter still had a heartbeat," Gutierrez said. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez trains at her boxing gym in Madrid. The young mother of two recalled how when she was only 21, and eight months pregnant, her partner at the time beat her so severely that she gave birth prematurely - and covered in bruises. "He hit me in the face in such a way that he broke several bones in my face and I fell to the ground. What I worried about first of all was whether my daughter still had a heartbeat," Gutierrez said. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez's youngest son Joaquin, 6, touches her muscles as they take their dog for a walk in Torrejon de Ardoz. The child is now a teenager and doing well, and has a younger brother, both of whom support their mother in her boxing career. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez's youngest son Joaquin, 6, touches her muscles as they take their dog for a walk in Torrejon de Ardoz. The child is now a teenager and doing well, and has a younger brother, both of whom support their mother in her boxing career. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez's hands are pictured in detail as she waits to fight Samantha Smith (not pictured) for the lightweight European Championship in Torrelodones. Her boxing career came after a long struggle. First, Gutierrez quit boxing for about a year and a half, before going to see her coach, who encouraged her to get back into the ring. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez's hands are pictured in detail as she waits to fight Samantha Smith (not pictured) for the lightweight European Championship in Torrelodones. Her boxing career came after a long struggle. First, Gutierrez quit boxing for about a year and a half, before going to see her coach, who encouraged her to get back into the ring. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Students check out the gloves of Miriam Gutierrez after she talked to them about gender violence and bullying in Alconchel. She also started visiting schools, delivering speeches and giving self-defence classes to raise awareness about gender violence and bullying. "There must be respect, something that nowadays often seem to be lacking anywhere you go," she tells the youngsters. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Students check out the gloves of Miriam Gutierrez after she talked to them about gender violence and bullying in Alconchel. She also started visiting schools, delivering speeches and giving self-defence classes to raise awareness about gender violence and bullying. "There must be respect, something that nowadays often seem to be lacking anywhere you go," she tells the youngsters. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez trains at her boxing gym in Madrid. Violence against women is a prominent issue in Spain now, where media report widely on every case involving women being killed by a partner or ex-partner. There are now just over a thousand such cases since official records began in 2003. The issue was thrust back onto the agenda by the far-right Vox party, who won 24 seats in parliament in April on a platform that includes scrapping the gender violence law, which it says discriminates against men. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez trains at her boxing gym in Madrid. Violence against women is a prominent issue in Spain now, where media report widely on every case involving women being killed by a partner or ex-partner. There are now just over a thousand such cases since official records began in 2003. The issue was thrust back onto the agenda by the far-right Vox party, who won 24 seats in parliament in April on a platform that includes scrapping the gender violence law, which it says discriminates against men. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez reacts as fellow boxers congratulate her on winning the light weight European Championship upon arriving at her boxing gym in Madrid. Gutierrez said that, being a newcomer in politics, she didn't want to comment on the broader public debate, but that she was looking forward to pushing for women's rights as a municipal councillor in Torrejon de Ardoz. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez reacts as fellow boxers congratulate her on winning the light weight European Championship upon arriving at her boxing gym in Madrid. Gutierrez said that, being a newcomer in politics, she didn't want to comment on the broader public debate, but that she was looking forward to pushing for women's rights as a municipal councillor in Torrejon de Ardoz. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez punches Bianka Nagy in the face during a boxing match in Barcelona. And she will also keep training hard. "I'm going to be world champion, that's for sure, and it's not a dream, it will be a reality ... it's something I think about every day," she said. "I have no regrets because if everything I've been through has made me the person I am today, I'll take that." REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez punches Bianka Nagy in the face during a boxing match in Barcelona. And she will also keep training hard. "I'm going to be world champion, that's for sure, and it's not a dream, it will be a reality ... it's something I think about every day," she said. "I have no regrets because if everything I've been through has made me the person I am today, I'll take that." REUTERS/Susana Vera
Supporters of Miriam Gutierrez react as she defeats Samantha Smith for the lightweight European Championship in Torrelodones. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Supporters of Miriam Gutierrez react as she defeats Samantha Smith for the lightweight European Championship in Torrelodones. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez fights Samantha Smith for the lightweight European Championship. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez fights Samantha Smith for the lightweight European Championship. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman reacts in support of Miriam Gutierrez as she fights Samantha Smith for the lightweight European Championship. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A woman reacts in support of Miriam Gutierrez as she fights Samantha Smith for the lightweight European Championship. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez stands next to a sign that reads "No more gender violence" as she prepares to talk to students about gender violence and bullying in Alconchel. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez stands next to a sign that reads "No more gender violence" as she prepares to talk to students about gender violence and bullying in Alconchel. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A picture of Miriam Gutierrez with her kids, in the ring of her boxing gym, is displayed with the phrase "Family is life's hope, the base for values and the strength for children" on the wall of her living room. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A picture of Miriam Gutierrez with her kids, in the ring of her boxing gym, is displayed with the phrase "Family is life's hope, the base for values and the strength for children" on the wall of her living room. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez kisses her husband Joaquin while she is in pain from a blow during her victory over Bianka Nagy in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez kisses her husband Joaquin while she is in pain from a blow during her victory over Bianka Nagy in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez reacts with pain in her shoulder during a physical therapy session in Paracuellos del Jarama. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez reacts with pain in her shoulder during a physical therapy session in Paracuellos del Jarama. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez reacts after her son Joaquin, 6, knocked out a tooth. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez reacts after her son Joaquin, 6, knocked out a tooth. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez and her oldest daughter Zayra, 14, look at shoes displayed in the window shop in Torrejon de Ardoz. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez and her oldest daughter Zayra, 14, look at shoes displayed in the window shop in Torrejon de Ardoz. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez plays with her cat at her home. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Miriam Gutierrez plays with her cat at her home. REUTERS/Susana Vera
