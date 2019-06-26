Spanish boxer-politician fights gender violence

Miriam Gutierrez trains at her boxing gym in Madrid. The young mother of two recalled how when she was only 21, and eight months pregnant, her partner at the time beat her so severely that she gave birth prematurely - and covered in bruises. "He hit...more

Miriam Gutierrez trains at her boxing gym in Madrid. The young mother of two recalled how when she was only 21, and eight months pregnant, her partner at the time beat her so severely that she gave birth prematurely - and covered in bruises. "He hit me in the face in such a way that he broke several bones in my face and I fell to the ground. What I worried about first of all was whether my daughter still had a heartbeat," Gutierrez said. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close