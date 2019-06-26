Spanish boxer-politician fights gender violence
Miriam Gutierrez "La Reina", 36, gets dressed after training at her boxing gym in Madrid, Spain. Beaten up by her then-partner when she was pregnant with her first child, the young Spaniard has since used boxing, and now politics, to champion women's...more
Miriam Gutierrez celebrates her victory over Samantha Smith (not pictured) for the lightweight European Championship in Torrelodones, outside Madrid, Spain, March 23. Now, Gutierrez is aiming for a world championship title while further spreading the...more
Miriam Gutierrez wears a mouth guard that reads "Gender Violence" as she trains at her boxing gym in Madrid. "My dream could not be destroyed by anything," Gutierrez said in an interview at her boxing club, as warm and smiling out of the ring as she...more
Miriam Gutierrez trains at her boxing gym in Madrid. The young mother of two recalled how when she was only 21, and eight months pregnant, her partner at the time beat her so severely that she gave birth prematurely - and covered in bruises. "He hit...more
Miriam Gutierrez's youngest son Joaquin, 6, touches her muscles as they take their dog for a walk in Torrejon de Ardoz. The child is now a teenager and doing well, and has a younger brother, both of whom support their mother in her boxing...more
Miriam Gutierrez's hands are pictured in detail as she waits to fight Samantha Smith (not pictured) for the lightweight European Championship in Torrelodones. Her boxing career came after a long struggle. First, Gutierrez quit boxing for about a year...more
Students check out the gloves of Miriam Gutierrez after she talked to them about gender violence and bullying in Alconchel. She also started visiting schools, delivering speeches and giving self-defence classes to raise awareness about gender...more
Miriam Gutierrez trains at her boxing gym in Madrid. Violence against women is a prominent issue in Spain now, where media report widely on every case involving women being killed by a partner or ex-partner. There are now just over a thousand such...more
Miriam Gutierrez reacts as fellow boxers congratulate her on winning the light weight European Championship upon arriving at her boxing gym in Madrid. Gutierrez said that, being a newcomer in politics, she didn't want to comment on the broader public...more
Miriam Gutierrez punches Bianka Nagy in the face during a boxing match in Barcelona. And she will also keep training hard. "I'm going to be world champion, that's for sure, and it's not a dream, it will be a reality ... it's something I think about...more
Supporters of Miriam Gutierrez react as she defeats Samantha Smith for the lightweight European Championship in Torrelodones. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez fights Samantha Smith for the lightweight European Championship. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman reacts in support of Miriam Gutierrez as she fights Samantha Smith for the lightweight European Championship. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez stands next to a sign that reads "No more gender violence" as she prepares to talk to students about gender violence and bullying in Alconchel. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A picture of Miriam Gutierrez with her kids, in the ring of her boxing gym, is displayed with the phrase "Family is life's hope, the base for values and the strength for children" on the wall of her living room. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez kisses her husband Joaquin while she is in pain from a blow during her victory over Bianka Nagy in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez reacts with pain in her shoulder during a physical therapy session in Paracuellos del Jarama. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez reacts after her son Joaquin, 6, knocked out a tooth. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez and her oldest daughter Zayra, 14, look at shoes displayed in the window shop in Torrejon de Ardoz. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Miriam Gutierrez plays with her cat at her home. REUTERS/Susana Vera
