Spanish children go outdoors for first time in six weeks
Kilian, 6, wears a protective face mask as he jumps from a bench, after restrictions were partially lifted for children, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Igualada, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Miriam del Peso and her children Pablo and Sofia leave their home to go to a park after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, in Madrid, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A woman and two children run along the empty La Bola street, after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, in Ronda, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Candela Estrella, 5, wears protective gloves as she plays outside after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, in Madrid, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Egoitz Bijueska, 9, grinds a rail on a skateboard at the Guggenheim Museum, on his first day out in six weeks, in Bilbao, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Vincent West
Family members walk at promenade of Las Canteras beach after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A girl plays in a fountain at the Guggenheim Museum, after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, in Bilbao, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Vincent West
Iker, 5, holds drawings depicting the coronavirus and health workers, after restrictions were partially lifted for children, in Igualada, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Kilian, 6, wears a protective face mask as he rides his bicycle in front of a closed playground, after restrictions were partially lifted for children, in Igualada, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Alexandre and his daughter Alejandra go for a walk and collect plastic along the beach after the restrictions for children were partially lifted for the first time in six weeks, in Gijon, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Family members walk by Puerta del Sol square, after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, in Madrid, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A girl rides her bike at promenade of Las Canteras beach after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A family wearing protective masks takes a walk after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, in Bilbao, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Vincent West
A family walks past the Guggenheim Museum, after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, in Bilbao, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Vincent West
A man and his son take a walk in the empty La Bola street, after restrictions were partially lifted for children for the first time in six weeks, in Ronda, Spain, April 26. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
