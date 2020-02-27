Spanish hotel under quarantine over coronavirus
Guests, wearing protective face mask, look through a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, on the Spanish island of Tenerife. The 700-plus guests in Tenerife's H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel must stay in the hotel for 14 days to avoid any risk of spreading...more
Tourists with masks are seen near the pool of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A woman plays with a child on the hotel terrace in H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A tourist wearing a face mask is seen next to the pool at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A guest, wearing a protective face mask, looks out from a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Tourists with masks in the pool of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A general view of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace. The hotel has said in a statement it was cooperating with authorities and did not respond to any requests for comment, including questions on who would ultimately pay for the forced extended vacation. ...more
Emergency workers rest outside H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Guests, wearing protective face masks, look out from a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
An ambulance outside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
A woman looks from a terrace of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 25. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
