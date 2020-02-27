Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 27, 2020 | 11:00am EST

Spanish hotel under quarantine over coronavirus

Guests, wearing protective face mask, look through a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, on the Spanish island of Tenerife. The 700-plus guests in Tenerife's H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel must stay in the hotel for 14 days to avoid any risk of spreading coronavirus, after four cases were detected there. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Guests, wearing protective face mask, look through a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, on the Spanish island of Tenerife. The 700-plus guests in Tenerife's H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel must stay in the hotel for 14 days to avoid any risk of spreading...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Guests, wearing protective face mask, look through a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, on the Spanish island of Tenerife. The 700-plus guests in Tenerife's H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel must stay in the hotel for 14 days to avoid any risk of spreading coronavirus, after four cases were detected there. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
1 / 11
Tourists with masks are seen near the pool of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Tourists with masks are seen near the pool of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Tourists with masks are seen near the pool of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
2 / 11
A woman plays with a child on the hotel terrace in H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A woman plays with a child on the hotel terrace in H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A woman plays with a child on the hotel terrace in H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
3 / 11
A tourist wearing a face mask is seen next to the pool at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A tourist wearing a face mask is seen next to the pool at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
A tourist wearing a face mask is seen next to the pool at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
4 / 11
A guest, wearing a protective face mask, looks out from a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A guest, wearing a protective face mask, looks out from a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
A guest, wearing a protective face mask, looks out from a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
5 / 11
Tourists with masks in the pool of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Tourists with masks in the pool of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Tourists with masks in the pool of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
6 / 11
A general view of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace. The hotel has said in a statement it was cooperating with authorities and did not respond to any requests for comment, including questions on who would ultimately pay for the forced extended vacation. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A general view of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace. The hotel has said in a statement it was cooperating with authorities and did not respond to any requests for comment, including questions on who would ultimately pay for the forced extended vacation. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
A general view of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace. The hotel has said in a statement it was cooperating with authorities and did not respond to any requests for comment, including questions on who would ultimately pay for the forced extended vacation. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
7 / 11
Emergency workers rest outside H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Emergency workers rest outside H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Emergency workers rest outside H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
8 / 11
Guests, wearing protective face masks, look out from a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Guests, wearing protective face masks, look out from a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Guests, wearing protective face masks, look out from a window at H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 26. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
9 / 11
An ambulance outside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

An ambulance outside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
An ambulance outside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 27. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
10 / 11
A woman looks from a terrace of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 25. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

A woman looks from a terrace of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 25. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 25, 2020
A woman looks from a terrace of H10 Costa Adeje Palace, February 25. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

Next Slideshows

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

At least 32 people have been killed in the deadliest violence to engulf India's capital New Delhi for decades.

10:10am EST
World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

9:50am EST
Greek islanders protest construction of migrant centers

Greek islanders protest construction of migrant centers

Riot police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of stone-throwing protesters angry over the creation of a new detention center for...

1:45am EST
China's neighborhoods sealed off from coronavirus

China's neighborhoods sealed off from coronavirus

Residents in China's apartment complexes, walled hutong neighborhoods and small villages ward off the coronavirus threat with improvised barricades, temperature...

Feb 26 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

Deadly riots over India's citizenship law

At least 32 people have been killed in the deadliest violence to engulf India's capital New Delhi for decades.

World races to contain coronavirus

World races to contain coronavirus

On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Greek islanders protest construction of migrant centers

Greek islanders protest construction of migrant centers

Riot police on the Greek island of Lesbos fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of stone-throwing protesters angry over the creation of a new detention center for migrants, the latest bout of unrest over the matter.

China's neighborhoods sealed off from coronavirus

China's neighborhoods sealed off from coronavirus

Residents in China's apartment complexes, walled hutong neighborhoods and small villages ward off the coronavirus threat with improvised barricades, temperature checks and guard stations.

Egypt buries Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by Arab Spring

Egypt buries Mubarak, the 'Pharaoh' toppled by Arab Spring

Egypt held a military funeral for its former President Hosni Mubarak, bestowing the state's final rehabilitation on the man who ruled for 30 years until he was ousted in disgrace in a 2011 popular uprising.

Bosnian War: Then and now

Bosnian War: Then and now

Nearly a quarter of a century has passed since the end of the Bosnian war that finally sealed the collapse of Yugoslavia.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

How each of the Democratic candidates did in the South Carolina debate

How each of the Democratic candidates did in the South Carolina debate

The stakes could not have been higher at the Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, with the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday contests looming in the week ahead.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

China has put millions of people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast