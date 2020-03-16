Spanish streets deserted amid coronavirus lockdown
A lone person stands on the empty square between La Almudena Cathedral and the Royal Palace during a partial lockdown as part of a 15-day state of emergency to combat the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Madrid, Spain, March 15. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People look out of their apartment windows as part of an event organized through social media to show gratitude to healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, March 14. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Members of the Military Emergency Unit patrol during a partial lockdown in Madrid, March 16. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A police officer places tape to close to the public the Barceloneta beach area in Barcelona, March 15. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A traffic light signal advising people to be responsible and stay home at an M-30 ring road in Madrid, March 15. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man waits for the bus at an empty bus stop in Barcelona, March 15. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman crosses avenue Paseo de la Castellana during a partial lockdown in Madrid, March 16. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People applaud from their balcony as part of an event organized through social media to show gratitude to healthcare workers during a partial lockdown in downtown Malaga, southern Spain, March 15. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People maintain their distance as they line up for bread in the Basque town of Guernica, northern Spain, March 15. REUTERS/Vincent West
Three people attend a mass at La Almudena Cathedral that is being lived streamed after Catholic masses were suspended during a partial lockdown in Madrid, March 15. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman wearing a protective face mask crosses the empty Callao square in Madrid, March 15. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People stand on balconies of an apartment hotel during a partial lockdown in Benalmadena, on Costa del Sol, southern Spain, March 15. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
People line up outside a pharmacy during a partial lockdown in Benalmadena, on Costa del Sol, southern Spain, March 15. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man wears a protective face mask as he takes a picture of an empty Arago street in Barcelona, March 15. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man wearing a protective mask walks by a recretional area that has been closed to the public in Madrid, March 15. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Commuters walk at an almost empty Atocha train station at rush hour in Madrid, March 16. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
The almost empty Gran Via avenue in Madrid, March 15. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man wears a protective face mask as he walks near The Columbus Monument in Barcelona, March 15. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man walks at an almost empty Principe Pio train station in Madrid, March 16. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A lone person rides a scooter past the Royal Palace in Madrid, March 15. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a closed down El Corte Ingles department store in Madrid, March 15. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A woman walks with her dogs towards her home in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, March 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man checks his phone on a balcony as he remains confined inside his home in downtown Ronda, southern Spain, March 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
