Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco
Moroccan citizens stand next to and swim around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Migrants stand on rocks at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Migrants arrive to El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border in Ceuta, Spain, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Migrants stand on the rocks in front of Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border in Ceuta, Spain, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Spanish legionnaire attends to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A migrant swims as others stand on rocks, in Ceuta, Spain, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Spanish legionnaire indicates the direction to follow to migrants on El Tarajal beach, as they get out of the water on the Spanish side of the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Migrants drink juice after crossing the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, on El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A migrant swims around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Migrants stand next to and swim around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Red Cross member attends to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Spanish legionnaire stands in front of migrants after thousands swam across the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Moroccan citizens hug each other as they sit on El Tarajal beach, near to the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish legionnaires indicate the direction to follow to migrants on El Tarajal beach, as they walk towards the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Spanish legionnaire detains a migrant at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish legionnaires stand around migrants after thousands of swam across the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Spanish legionnaire detains a migrant at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Spanish legionnaire walks past a migrant at the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Red Cross members attend to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A migrant lies on El Tarajal beach, next to the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish legionnaires stand on the rocks next to migrants at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish legionnaires detain migrants at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Migrants stand on the rocks in front of Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish legionnaires carry a detained migrants at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Migrants swim at El Tarajal beach, as Spanish legionnaires stand guard on the Spanish side of the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish legionnaires stand around migrants on El Tarajal beach as they run towards the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A Red Cross member attends to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish legionnaires carry a floatable at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish legionnaires stand around migrants, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A migrant sits on a rock in front of two Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Next Slideshows
Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount
Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull.
Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort
A powerful cyclone hits one of the states where the coronavirus is spreading most quickly in India.
Israel-Hamas conflict enters second week
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of...
India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades
Indian authorities moved over 200,000 people from their homes to safety as the most powerful cyclone in more than two decades roared up the west coast, amid a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Strippers return to work but COVID rules hurt pay
As some of the United States estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as strippers are confronted with masked-up dancers and just a clutch of patrons.
Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount
Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull.
Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort
A powerful cyclone hits one of the states where the coronavirus is spreading most quickly in India.
Israel-Hamas conflict enters second week
The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.
India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades
Indian authorities moved over 200,000 people from their homes to safety as the most powerful cyclone in more than two decades roared up the west coast, amid a huge caseload of COVID-19 infections.
Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza
Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.
Civilians caught in Israel-Hamas crossfire
The bombardments between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip lit up the skies and sent civilians running for cover.
World reacts as Israel-Hamas conflict rages on
Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.
Drag racing American muscle cars in Russia
Enthusiasts of American retro and muscle cars gather on the drag strip at the Russian Weekend Drags races outside Moscow.