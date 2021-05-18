Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue May 18, 2021 | 10:11am EDT

Spanish troops deploy after thousands of migrants swim from Morocco

Moroccan citizens stand next to and swim around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Moroccan citizens stand next to and swim around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Moroccan citizens stand next to and swim around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 30
Migrants stand on rocks at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Migrants stand on rocks at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Migrants stand on rocks at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border, in Ceuta, Spain, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
2 / 30
Migrants arrive to El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border in Ceuta, Spain, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Migrants arrive to El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border in Ceuta, Spain, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Migrants arrive to El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border in Ceuta, Spain, May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
3 / 30
Migrants stand on the rocks in front of Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border in Ceuta, Spain, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Migrants stand on the rocks in front of Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border in Ceuta, Spain, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Migrants stand on the rocks in front of Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border in Ceuta, Spain, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
4 / 30
A Spanish legionnaire attends to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Spanish legionnaire attends to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Spanish legionnaire attends to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
5 / 30
A migrant swims as others stand on rocks, in Ceuta, Spain, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A migrant swims as others stand on rocks, in Ceuta, Spain, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A migrant swims as others stand on rocks, in Ceuta, Spain, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
6 / 30
A Spanish legionnaire indicates the direction to follow to migrants on El Tarajal beach, as they get out of the water on the Spanish side of the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Spanish legionnaire indicates the direction to follow to migrants on El Tarajal beach, as they get out of the water on the Spanish side of the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Spanish legionnaire indicates the direction to follow to migrants on El Tarajal beach, as they get out of the water on the Spanish side of the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
7 / 30
Migrants drink juice after crossing the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, on El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Migrants drink juice after crossing the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, on El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Migrants drink juice after crossing the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, on El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
8 / 30
A migrant swims around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A migrant swims around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A migrant swims around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
9 / 30
Migrants stand next to and swim around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Migrants stand next to and swim around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Migrants stand next to and swim around the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
10 / 30
A Red Cross member attends to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Red Cross member attends to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Red Cross member attends to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
11 / 30
A Spanish legionnaire stands in front of migrants after thousands swam across the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Spanish legionnaire stands in front of migrants after thousands swam across the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Spanish legionnaire stands in front of migrants after thousands swam across the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
12 / 30
Moroccan citizens hug each other as they sit on El Tarajal beach, near to the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Moroccan citizens hug each other as they sit on El Tarajal beach, near to the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Moroccan citizens hug each other as they sit on El Tarajal beach, near to the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
13 / 30
Spanish legionnaires indicate the direction to follow to migrants on El Tarajal beach, as they walk towards the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires indicate the direction to follow to migrants on El Tarajal beach, as they walk towards the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Spanish legionnaires indicate the direction to follow to migrants on El Tarajal beach, as they walk towards the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
14 / 30
A Spanish legionnaire detains a migrant at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Spanish legionnaire detains a migrant at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Spanish legionnaire detains a migrant at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
15 / 30
Spanish legionnaires stand around migrants after thousands of swam across the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires stand around migrants after thousands of swam across the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Spanish legionnaires stand around migrants after thousands of swam across the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
16 / 30
A Spanish legionnaire detains a migrant at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Spanish legionnaire detains a migrant at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Spanish legionnaire detains a migrant at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
17 / 30
A Spanish legionnaire walks past a migrant at the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Spanish legionnaire walks past a migrant at the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Spanish legionnaire walks past a migrant at the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 30
Red Cross members attend to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Red Cross members attend to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Red Cross members attend to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
19 / 30
A migrant lies on El Tarajal beach, next to the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A migrant lies on El Tarajal beach, next to the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A migrant lies on El Tarajal beach, next to the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
20 / 30
Spanish legionnaires stand on the rocks next to migrants at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires stand on the rocks next to migrants at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Spanish legionnaires stand on the rocks next to migrants at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
21 / 30
Spanish legionnaires detain migrants at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires detain migrants at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Spanish legionnaires detain migrants at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
22 / 30
Migrants stand on the rocks in front of Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Migrants stand on the rocks in front of Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Migrants stand on the rocks in front of Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
23 / 30
Spanish legionnaires carry a detained migrants at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires carry a detained migrants at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Spanish legionnaires carry a detained migrants at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
24 / 30
Migrants swim at El Tarajal beach, as Spanish legionnaires stand guard on the Spanish side of the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Migrants swim at El Tarajal beach, as Spanish legionnaires stand guard on the Spanish side of the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Migrants swim at El Tarajal beach, as Spanish legionnaires stand guard on the Spanish side of the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
25 / 30
Spanish legionnaires stand around migrants on El Tarajal beach as they run towards the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires stand around migrants on El Tarajal beach as they run towards the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Spanish legionnaires stand around migrants on El Tarajal beach as they run towards the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
26 / 30
A Red Cross member attends to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A Red Cross member attends to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A Red Cross member attends to a migrant on El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
27 / 30
Spanish legionnaires carry a floatable at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires carry a floatable at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Spanish legionnaires carry a floatable at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
28 / 30
Spanish legionnaires stand around migrants, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish legionnaires stand around migrants, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Spanish legionnaires stand around migrants, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
29 / 30
A migrant sits on a rock in front of two Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A migrant sits on a rock in front of two Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, May 18, 2021
A migrant sits on a rock in front of two Spanish legionnaires at El Tarajal beach, May 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount

Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount

Next Slideshows

Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount

Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull.

8:56am EDT
Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort

Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort

A powerful cyclone hits one of the states where the coronavirus is spreading most quickly in India.

8:27am EDT
Israel-Hamas conflict enters second week

Israel-Hamas conflict enters second week

The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of...

May 17 2021
India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Indian authorities moved over 200,000 people from their homes to safety as the most powerful cyclone in more than two decades roared up the west coast, amid a...

May 17 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Strippers return to work but COVID rules hurt pay

Strippers return to work but COVID rules hurt pay

As some of the United States estimated 3,821 strip clubs start to open up again, women who work as strippers are confronted with masked-up dancers and just a clutch of patrons.

Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount

Israel-Gaza fighting continues as truce calls mount

Israel bombarded Gaza with air strikes and Palestinian militants resumed cross-border rocket fire on Tuesday after a brief overnight lull.

Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort

Powerful cyclone complicates India's COVID effort

A powerful cyclone hits one of the states where the coronavirus is spreading most quickly in India.

Israel-Hamas conflict enters second week

Israel-Hamas conflict enters second week

The fighting is the heaviest between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 war in the Hamas-ruled enclave, and concern is growing that the situation could spiral out of control.

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

India's Gujarat state braces for most severe cyclone in over two decades

Indian authorities moved over 200,000 people from their homes to safety as the most powerful cyclone in more than two decades roared up the west coast, amid a huge caseload of COVID-19 infections.

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza

Interceptors from Israel's Iron Dome fill the sky to challenge rockets fired from Gaza.

Civilians caught in Israel-Hamas crossfire

Civilians caught in Israel-Hamas crossfire

The bombardments between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip lit up the skies and sent civilians running for cover.

World reacts as Israel-Hamas conflict rages on

World reacts as Israel-Hamas conflict rages on

Demonstrators rally around the world as the death toll rises in Gaza and Israel during the most intense hostilities in years.

Drag racing American muscle cars in Russia

Drag racing American muscle cars in Russia

Enthusiasts of American retro and muscle cars gather on the drag strip at the Russian Weekend Drags races outside Moscow.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast