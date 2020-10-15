Spectacular fall colors around the world
A male deer barks in front of autumn foliage during the annual rutting or breeding season, Richmond Park, London, Britain, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fresh snow and autumn colors are pictured on a sunny afternoon at The Simplon Path near Brig, Switzerland October 12, 2020 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A woman takes a selfie with yellow leaves in a park in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A tourist walks on a sunny autumn day in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Pitlochry Church of Scotland is seen through the autumnal foliage, in Pitlochry, Britain October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A woman touches yellow leaves on a tree in Japanese Garden during sunny autumn weather in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man takes a picture during an autumn day at the Kolsai lake in Almaty region, Kazakhstan September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A couple enjoy sunny autumn weather in a park in Moscow, Russia October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People walk on a pedestrian bridge in the woods during sunny autumn weather in Moscow, Russia October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A visitor views autumn colors of foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury, Britain, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Autumn foliage colors are seen along the Long Walk, with Windsor Castle seen behind, Windsor, Britain, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People row a boat during an autumn day at the Kolsai lake in Almaty region, Kazakhstan September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
The Virginia creeper on the outside of the Tu Hwnt i'r Bont tea room starts to turn red with the arrival of autumn in Llanrwst, Britain, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Visitors view the autumn colors of foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum in Tetbury, Britain, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Autumn colors are seen above the tree line in the Scandinavian Mountains in Sweden's Jamtland Harjedalen region, on the slopes of Helags (Maajaelkie in the indigenous Sami language), Sweden's highest peak south of the Arctic circle with the country's...more
Visitors view the autumn colors of foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury, Britain, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
