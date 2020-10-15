Edition:
Spectacular fall colors around the world

A male deer barks in front of autumn foliage during the annual rutting or breeding season, Richmond Park, London, Britain, October 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, October 11, 2020
Fresh snow and autumn colors are pictured on a sunny afternoon at The Simplon Path near Brig, Switzerland October 12, 2020 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, October 12, 2020
A woman takes a selfie with yellow leaves in a park in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A tourist walks on a sunny autumn day in a forest outside Almaty, Kazakhstan October 13, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Pitlochry Church of Scotland is seen through the autumnal foliage, in Pitlochry, Britain October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A woman touches yellow leaves on a tree in Japanese Garden during sunny autumn weather in Moscow, Russia October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
A man takes a picture during an autumn day at the Kolsai lake in Almaty region, Kazakhstan September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
A couple enjoy sunny autumn weather in a park in Moscow, Russia October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
People walk on a pedestrian bridge in the woods during sunny autumn weather in Moscow, Russia October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A visitor views autumn colors of foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury, Britain, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Autumn foliage colors are seen along the Long Walk, with Windsor Castle seen behind, Windsor, Britain, October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
People row a boat during an autumn day at the Kolsai lake in Almaty region, Kazakhstan September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
The Virginia creeper on the outside of the Tu Hwnt i'r Bont tea room starts to turn red with the arrival of autumn in Llanrwst, Britain, September 21, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, September 21, 2020
Visitors view the autumn colors of foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum in Tetbury, Britain, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Autumn colors are seen above the tree line in the Scandinavian Mountains in Sweden's Jamtland Harjedalen region, on the slopes of Helags (Maajaelkie in the indigenous Sami language), Sweden's highest peak south of the Arctic circle with the country's southernmost glacier, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Visitors view the autumn colors of foliage at Westonbirt Arboretum, Tetbury, Britain, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
