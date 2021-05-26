Spectacular views of the rare Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse
A Super Flower Moon rises through low clouds above the city of San Diego, California, May 25. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Super Flower Moon rises behind the Sydney Opera House on the night of a lunar eclipse, in Sydney, Australia, May 26. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse making the Moon appear red over the skies of Honolulu, Hawaii, May 26. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
A Super Blood Moon during the lunar eclipse over Sydney, Australia, May 26. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
A Super Flower Moon rises over the Makapuu lighthouse in east Oahu, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 26. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon", is seen behind Stonehenge stone circle near Amesbury, Britain, May 26. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
The super moon shines behind the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 26. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse over the skies of Honolulu, Hawaii, May 26. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The full moon, known as the "Super Flower Moon", is seen in the skies near Amesbury, Britain, May 26. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
The full moon, known as "Super Blood Moon", rises over the Plaosan temple in Central Java province, Indonesia, May 26. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, rises through clouds above Odaiba of Tokyo, Japan, May 26. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A supermoon, the biggest and brightest full moon of the year, coincides with a total lunar eclipse over the skies of Bangkok, Thailand, May 26. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
The full moon eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Moon", rises through low clouds above the Eastern District of Hong Kong, May 26. REUTERS/Lam Yik
The full moon, known as "Super Blood Moon", rises over the Plaosan temple, one of the Buddhist temples, which estimated was built in the 9th century, during total lunar eclipse in Klaten regency, Central Java province, Indonesia, May 26....more
