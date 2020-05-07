Spectacular views of the super flower moon
The supermoon known as the flower moon rises above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The super flower moon is pictured in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
The super flower moon rises over the building of the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A ranger's tower is silhouetted over the super flower moon near Ruhama in south Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
The super flower moon rises above the Kathmandu Valley, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The super flower moon is seen above Tower Bridge, London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People are seen on Glastonbury Tor next to St Michael's Tower as the super flower moon rises, Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The super flower moon rises over Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
The super flower moon is seen behind the skyscrapers on the London skyline, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The super flower moon rises over Foxhill, Tetbury, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A person wearing a protective facemark is pictured next to a Ferris wheel, as the super flower moon rises in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The super flower moon rises over a fountain in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The silhouette of a person is seen with the super flower moon at the Chesterton Windmill, Chesterton, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs
The super flower moon rises over a mosque minaret on the 14th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
The super flower moon rises above the Stalin Line memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
The super flower moon rises next to Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The super flower moon rises next to Tokyo Skytree which is illuminated in blue to honor first responders and essential workers in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The super flower moon is seen behind the sculpture of "Worker and Kolkhoz Woman" in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The super flower moon rises above the Stalin Line memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Frontline workers stricken by COVID-19
Healthcare and first response workers mourn their colleagues who died of COVID-19, or fight the virus after being infected themselves.
Ramadan in a pandemic
During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has changed...
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo
Elite athletes around the world continue to train despite the uncertainty of the postponed Tokyo Olympics and delayed sporting seasons.
