Thu May 7, 2020

Spectacular views of the super flower moon

The supermoon known as the flower moon rises above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

The supermoon known as the flower moon rises above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
The supermoon known as the flower moon rises above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The super flower moon is pictured in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The super flower moon is pictured in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

The super flower moon rises over the building of the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The super flower moon rises over the building of the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A ranger's tower is silhouetted over the super flower moon near Ruhama in south Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

A ranger's tower is silhouetted over the super flower moon near Ruhama in south Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen

The super flower moon rises above the Kathmandu Valley, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The super flower moon rises above the Kathmandu Valley, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

The super flower moon is seen above Tower Bridge, London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

The super flower moon is seen above Tower Bridge, London, Britain. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

People are seen on Glastonbury Tor next to St Michael's Tower as the super flower moon rises, Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People are seen on Glastonbury Tor next to St Michael's Tower as the super flower moon rises, Glastonbury, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The super flower moon rises over Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

The super flower moon rises over Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

The super flower moon is seen behind the skyscrapers on the London skyline, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The super flower moon is seen behind the skyscrapers on the London skyline, London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The super flower moon rises over Foxhill, Tetbury, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The super flower moon rises over Foxhill, Tetbury, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A person wearing a protective facemark is pictured next to a Ferris wheel, as the super flower moon rises in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A person wearing a protective facemark is pictured next to a Ferris wheel, as the super flower moon rises in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The super flower moon rises over a fountain in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The super flower moon rises over a fountain in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

The silhouette of a person is seen with the super flower moon at the Chesterton Windmill, Chesterton, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

The silhouette of a person is seen with the super flower moon at the Chesterton Windmill, Chesterton, Britain. REUTERS/Paul Childs

The super flower moon rises over a mosque minaret on the 14th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

The super flower moon rises over a mosque minaret on the 14th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

The super flower moon rises above the Stalin Line memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. &nbsp;REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

The super flower moon rises above the Stalin Line memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus.  REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

The super flower moon rises next to Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The super flower moon rises next to Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

The super flower moon rises next to Tokyo Skytree which is illuminated in blue to honor first responders and essential workers in Tokyo, Japan. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

The super flower moon rises next to Tokyo Skytree which is illuminated in blue to honor first responders and essential workers in Tokyo, Japan.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

The super flower moon is seen behind the sculpture of "Worker and Kolkhoz Woman" in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The super flower moon is seen behind the sculpture of "Worker and Kolkhoz Woman" in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The super flower moon rises above the Stalin Line memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus. &nbsp;REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

The super flower moon rises above the Stalin Line memorial near the village of Goroshki, Belarus.  REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

