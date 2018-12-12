Spilled cargo
Spilt chocolate is seen on a road in Werl, Germany December 10, 2018. FEUERWEHR WERL/via REUTERS
Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanks overturned near Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S. July 13, 2017. Depoe Bay Fire District/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue workers stand beside a truck transporting beverages that crashed with a suburban train at a railroad crossing in Horgen, Switzerland May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A traffic policeman herds pigs that escaped from a truck that overturned on a highway in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jiang Hao
Beekeepers attend to a semi-trailer truck that overturned with a cargo of millions of honey bees on a highway in Lynnwood, Washington April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Terry
A person reacts next to elephants after a circus truck that was transporting them crashed in Pozo Canada, Spain April 2, 2018. Twitter/Policia Local Albacete via REUTERS
A pool of paint from an overturned truck gathers by a partially collapsed highway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Firemen in protective gear clear barrels of hydrogen peroxide after a truck loaded with 18 tons of the chemical overturned in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 25, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
A man looks at catfish on the street after a truck carrying 14,991 lbs (6800 kgs) of catfish opened by accident in Kaili, Guizhou province March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Three Boeing 737 fuselages lie on an embankment on the Clark Fork River after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway Co train derailed near Rivulet, Montana July 4, 2014. The train carried six 737 narrow-body fuselages and assemblies for...more
A man clears a road after a truck overturned, spilling watermelons, on the way to market in Thuman, Albania June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Tanner
Locals ransack vegetables from a truck that overturned after skidding on a highway in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
A man looks inside an overturned truck after an accident along the road between Nouahibou and Nouakchott, Mauritania December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Coastguards walk pass cargo spilled from the ship MSC Napoli at Branscombe, southern England, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A general view of an accident after a train derailed at a road crossing, hitting a truck in the village of Mostki, northern Poland April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dominik Sadowski/Agencja Gazeta
Plywood is strewn on the ground after more than a dozen cars and a truck carrying 200 barrels of acid collided, on Interstate 10 near Welborne, Florida March 8, 2000. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Volunteers try to save cats locked in cases without food and water, after a traffic accident in Changsha, Hunan province, China January 14, 2013. A truck carrying more than 1,000 cats to Guangdong to sell them to diners was pulled over by the...more
Chinese firemen inspect barrels containing methyl cyanide after a traffic accident in Guangzhou, China December 30, 2002. An overloaded truck crashed at high speed, spilling about 112 barrels of the poisonous chemical. The authorities managed to...more
Next Slideshows
Creatures caught on camera
Remote cameras capture elusive animals in their natural habitats.
Fighters mix kung fu and bullfighting in China
Unlike Spain's more famous sport, the Chinese variant of bullfighting involves no swords or gore but instead fuses the moves of wrestling with the skill and...
Funeral for a president
Mourners gather at the Washington National Cathedral for the state funeral for former President George H.W. Bush.
Safari in the city
Views from the edge of Kenya's capital city in Nairobi National Park.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Congo's Ebola zone
The current outbreak in Congo is now the second biggest in history and has so far infected at least 450 people and killed at least 270 of them, according to WHO and Congo health officials.
Michael Cohen sentenced to three years prison
President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison for financial crimes and orchestrating hush payments to women before the 2016 election, telling the judge his "blind loyalty" led him to cover up for Trump.
Pictures of the year: Animals
Our top animal photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.
Pictures of the year: Sports
Our top sports photos of the year.
Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including imprisoned Reuters pair
Time magazine named journalists, including a slain Saudi Arabian writer and a pair of Reuters journalists imprisoned by Myanmar's government, as its Person of the Year.
Brexit turmoil hits the streets
People in the United Kingdom stage rallies for and against Brexit as Prime Minister Theresa May postpones a parliamentary vote on her EU divorce deal.
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters
Our top natural disasters photos of the year.
Rally to support migrant caravan
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials arrested 32 people at a gathering in support of the migrant caravan in San Diego, near the U.S.-Mexico border wall.