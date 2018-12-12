Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 11, 2018 | 8:35pm EST

Spilled cargo

Spilt chocolate is seen on a road in Werl, Germany December 10, 2018. FEUERWEHR WERL/via REUTERS

Spilt chocolate is seen on a road in Werl, Germany December 10, 2018. FEUERWEHR WERL/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, December 11, 2018
Spilt chocolate is seen on a road in Werl, Germany December 10, 2018. FEUERWEHR WERL/via REUTERS
1 / 18
Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanks overturned near Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S. July 13, 2017. Depoe Bay Fire District/Handout via REUTERS

Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanks overturned near Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S. July 13, 2017. Depoe Bay Fire District/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
Slime eels, otherwise known as Pacific hagfish, cover Highway 101 after a flatbed truck carrying them in tanks overturned near Depoe Bay, Oregon, U.S. July 13, 2017. Depoe Bay Fire District/Handout via REUTERS
2 / 18
Rescue workers stand beside a truck transporting beverages that crashed with a suburban train at a railroad crossing in Horgen, Switzerland May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Rescue workers stand beside a truck transporting beverages that crashed with a suburban train at a railroad crossing in Horgen, Switzerland May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Friday, May 12, 2017
Rescue workers stand beside a truck transporting beverages that crashed with a suburban train at a railroad crossing in Horgen, Switzerland May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
3 / 18
A traffic policeman herds pigs that escaped from a truck that overturned on a highway in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jiang Hao

A traffic policeman herds pigs that escaped from a truck that overturned on a highway in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jiang Hao

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A traffic policeman herds pigs that escaped from a truck that overturned on a highway in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, China, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jiang Hao
4 / 18
Beekeepers attend to a semi-trailer truck that overturned with a cargo of millions of honey bees on a highway in Lynnwood, Washington April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Terry

Beekeepers attend to a semi-trailer truck that overturned with a cargo of millions of honey bees on a highway in Lynnwood, Washington April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Terry

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Beekeepers attend to a semi-trailer truck that overturned with a cargo of millions of honey bees on a highway in Lynnwood, Washington April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ian Terry
5 / 18
A person reacts next to elephants after a circus truck that was transporting them crashed in Pozo Canada, Spain April 2, 2018. Twitter/Policia Local Albacete via REUTERS

A person reacts next to elephants after a circus truck that was transporting them crashed in Pozo Canada, Spain April 2, 2018. Twitter/Policia Local Albacete via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 02, 2018
A person reacts next to elephants after a circus truck that was transporting them crashed in Pozo Canada, Spain April 2, 2018. Twitter/Policia Local Albacete via REUTERS
6 / 18
A pool of paint from an overturned truck gathers by a partially collapsed highway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Donald Chan

A pool of paint from an overturned truck gathers by a partially collapsed highway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Reuters / Saturday, February 02, 2013
A pool of paint from an overturned truck gathers by a partially collapsed highway bridge on the Lianhuo highway in Mianchi county, Henan province, China February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Donald Chan
7 / 18
Firemen in protective gear clear barrels of hydrogen peroxide after a truck loaded with 18 tons of the chemical overturned in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 25, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily

Firemen in protective gear clear barrels of hydrogen peroxide after a truck loaded with 18 tons of the chemical overturned in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 25, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, August 25, 2006
Firemen in protective gear clear barrels of hydrogen peroxide after a truck loaded with 18 tons of the chemical overturned in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China August 25, 2006. REUTERS/China Daily
8 / 18
A man looks at catfish on the street after a truck carrying 14,991 lbs (6800 kgs) of catfish opened by accident in Kaili, Guizhou province March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks at catfish on the street after a truck carrying 14,991 lbs (6800 kgs) of catfish opened by accident in Kaili, Guizhou province March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A man looks at catfish on the street after a truck carrying 14,991 lbs (6800 kgs) of catfish opened by accident in Kaili, Guizhou province March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
9 / 18
Three Boeing 737 fuselages lie on an embankment on the Clark Fork River after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway Co train derailed near Rivulet, Montana July 4, 2014. The train carried six 737 narrow-body fuselages and assemblies for Boeing's 777 and 747 wide-body jets. Three of the fuselages went into the Clark Fork River. REUTERS/Andrew Spayth

Three Boeing 737 fuselages lie on an embankment on the Clark Fork River after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway Co train derailed near Rivulet, Montana July 4, 2014. The train carried six 737 narrow-body fuselages and assemblies for...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 17, 2014
Three Boeing 737 fuselages lie on an embankment on the Clark Fork River after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway Co train derailed near Rivulet, Montana July 4, 2014. The train carried six 737 narrow-body fuselages and assemblies for Boeing's 777 and 747 wide-body jets. Three of the fuselages went into the Clark Fork River. REUTERS/Andrew Spayth
10 / 18
A man clears a road after a truck overturned, spilling watermelons, on the way to market in Thuman, Albania June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

A man clears a road after a truck overturned, spilling watermelons, on the way to market in Thuman, Albania June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Tanner

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2009
A man clears a road after a truck overturned, spilling watermelons, on the way to market in Thuman, Albania June 26, 2009. REUTERS/Adam Tanner
11 / 18
Locals ransack vegetables from a truck that overturned after skidding on a highway in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer

Locals ransack vegetables from a truck that overturned after skidding on a highway in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Locals ransack vegetables from a truck that overturned after skidding on a highway in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 10, 2004. REUTERS/Stringer
12 / 18
A man looks inside an overturned truck after an accident along the road between Nouahibou and Nouakchott, Mauritania December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A man looks inside an overturned truck after an accident along the road between Nouahibou and Nouakchott, Mauritania December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2009
A man looks inside an overturned truck after an accident along the road between Nouahibou and Nouakchott, Mauritania December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
13 / 18
Coastguards walk pass cargo spilled from the ship MSC Napoli at Branscombe, southern England, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Coastguards walk pass cargo spilled from the ship MSC Napoli at Branscombe, southern England, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2007
Coastguards walk pass cargo spilled from the ship MSC Napoli at Branscombe, southern England, January 21, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
14 / 18
A general view of an accident after a train derailed at a road crossing, hitting a truck in the village of Mostki, northern Poland April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dominik Sadowski/Agencja Gazeta

A general view of an accident after a train derailed at a road crossing, hitting a truck in the village of Mostki, northern Poland April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dominik Sadowski/Agencja Gazeta

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2011
A general view of an accident after a train derailed at a road crossing, hitting a truck in the village of Mostki, northern Poland April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Dominik Sadowski/Agencja Gazeta
15 / 18
Plywood is strewn on the ground after more than a dozen cars and a truck carrying 200 barrels of acid collided, on Interstate 10 near Welborne, Florida March 8, 2000. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Plywood is strewn on the ground after more than a dozen cars and a truck carrying 200 barrels of acid collided, on Interstate 10 near Welborne, Florida March 8, 2000. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Plywood is strewn on the ground after more than a dozen cars and a truck carrying 200 barrels of acid collided, on Interstate 10 near Welborne, Florida March 8, 2000. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
16 / 18
Volunteers try to save cats locked in cases without food and water, after a traffic accident in Changsha, Hunan province, China January 14, 2013. A truck carrying more than 1,000 cats to Guangdong to sell them to diners was pulled over by the roadside during a traffic accident. Around 50 animal protection group members and volunteers rescued the cats after they heard the news and later sent the cats to a pet clinic for treatment. REUTERS/China Daily

Volunteers try to save cats locked in cases without food and water, after a traffic accident in Changsha, Hunan province, China January 14, 2013. A truck carrying more than 1,000 cats to Guangdong to sell them to diners was pulled over by the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2013
Volunteers try to save cats locked in cases without food and water, after a traffic accident in Changsha, Hunan province, China January 14, 2013. A truck carrying more than 1,000 cats to Guangdong to sell them to diners was pulled over by the roadside during a traffic accident. Around 50 animal protection group members and volunteers rescued the cats after they heard the news and later sent the cats to a pet clinic for treatment. REUTERS/China Daily
17 / 18
Chinese firemen inspect barrels containing methyl cyanide after a traffic accident in Guangzhou, China December 30, 2002. An overloaded truck crashed at high speed, spilling about 112 barrels of the poisonous chemical. The authorities managed to recollect all the containers and decontaminate the area with no casualties reported. REUTERS/China Photo

Chinese firemen inspect barrels containing methyl cyanide after a traffic accident in Guangzhou, China December 30, 2002. An overloaded truck crashed at high speed, spilling about 112 barrels of the poisonous chemical. The authorities managed to...more

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Chinese firemen inspect barrels containing methyl cyanide after a traffic accident in Guangzhou, China December 30, 2002. An overloaded truck crashed at high speed, spilling about 112 barrels of the poisonous chemical. The authorities managed to recollect all the containers and decontaminate the area with no casualties reported. REUTERS/China Photo
18 / 18
