Sports diplomacy in North Korea

Participants cycle during the 2013 Nordic Ways Vatternrundan China-DPRK international cycling tourism festival in Rason, in this photo released September 23, 2013. Dozens of European cyclists rolled into the North Korean port town of Rajin for a two-stage race from China to North Korea. Clad in skin-tight shiny outfits and accompanied by a fleet of support cars, the 47 cyclists from Sweden, Germany and more than 10 other countries rode from China to the Wonjong border crossing to take on the 50-km (31-mile) road into Rajin. Rajin is one of two towns that make up the Rajin-Songbon, or Rason, special economic zone in the northeast corner of North Korea. REUTERS/KCNA

