Sports diplomacy in North Korea
Basketball players from China and North Korea compete during a visit by the sports delegation of China to North Korea at the Ryugyong Jong Ju Yong Indoor Stadium in Pyongyang in this photo released October 9, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman hug in Pyongyang in this undated picture released March 1, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Participants run in the International Association of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) 26th Mangyongdae Prize Marathon, held in conjunction with celebrations for the 101st birth anniversary of North Korean founder Kim Il-Sung, in Pyongyang, in this photo...more
Players of North Korea (L) and South Korea enter the field before their friendly soccer match, held by labor organizations of North Korea and South Korea, at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this photo released by Kyodo October 29,...more
South Korean taekwondo athletes take part in a performance at Pyongyang Taekwondo Hall in this photo released April 3, 2018. KCNA/via Reuters
North Koreans watch professional wrestling exhibition matches hosted by former pro-wrestler turned Japanese politician Antonio Inoki in Pyongyang, August 30, 2014. American rapper Pras Michel attended a wrestling match hosted by Inoki during a...more
Dennis Rodman takes part in a practice session with North Korean basketball players and other former NBA stars in Pyongyang, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
North and South Korean skiing athletes take part in a training session at the Masik Pass ski resort in this photo released February 2, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS
Manuel Ott (R) of Philippines and Jon Kwang-ik of North Korea jump for the ball during their team's preliminary 2018 World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying soccer match at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir...more
North Korean military personnel escort the Olympic flame in Pyongyang April 28, 2008. REUTERS/Kyodo
Former pro-wrestler turned Japanese politician Antonio Inoki (front 3rd L), former NFL linebacker Bob Sapp (rear L) and several professional wrestlers react during a news conference at a hotel in Pyongyang, August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Participants cycle during the 2013 Nordic Ways Vatternrundan China-DPRK international cycling tourism festival in Rason, in this photo released September 23, 2013. Dozens of European cyclists rolled into the North Korean port town of Rajin for a...more
Dennis Rodman takes part in a practice session with North Korean basketball players and other former NBA stars in Pyongyang, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Alicia Ashley of the U.S. (R) walks past North Korean soldiers before her super-flyweight division match of the World Boxing Council for Females (WBCF) against North Korean defending champion Ryu Myung-ok (not pictured) in Pyongyang October 21, 2005....more
South Korean weightlifter Lee Young-gyun (L) stands as compatriot Kim Woo-sik (C) receives his award on the podium during their medal ceremony as part of the Asian Cup and Interclub Weightlifting Championship in Pyongyang, September 14, 2013. History...more
Players and coaches of Middlesbrough FC Ladies pose upon their arrival at the airport in Pyongyang September 18, 2010. The soccer team arrived in Pyongyang to play friendly matches on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the opening of diplomatic...more
Athletes attend a torch-lighting ceremony for the 5th International Martial Arts Games on Chongchun Street in Pyongyang April 3, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea's Kim Kwang-ok (R), champion of the bantam division of the World Boxing Council for Females (WBCF), competes with Mexico's challenger Yazmin Rivas at the championship title match in Pyongyang October 21, 2005. Kim succeeded in defending...more
