Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 15, 2020 | 6:27am EDT

Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID

Alabama head coach Nick Saban learned he had tested positive for coronavirus on October 14. Saban, 68, immediately left the team facility. "I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19," Saban said in a statement. "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis." Kent Gidley via USA TODAY Sports

Alabama head coach Nick Saban learned he had tested positive for coronavirus on October 14. Saban, 68, immediately left the team facility. "I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19," Saban said in a statement. "I...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2020
Alabama head coach Nick Saban learned he had tested positive for coronavirus on October 14. Saban, 68, immediately left the team facility. "I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19," Saban said in a statement. "I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis." Kent Gidley via USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 24
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on October 13. The 35-year-old Juventus striker is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation", the federation said. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on October 13. The 35-year-old Juventus striker is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation", the federation said. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on October 13. The 35-year-old Juventus striker is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation", the federation said. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Close
2 / 24
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive in early October and remains asymptomatic, according to his father. The NFL postponed their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos after a third positive test within the Patriots' organization. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive in early October and remains asymptomatic, according to his father. The NFL postponed their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos after a third positive test within the Patriots'...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2020
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive in early October and remains asymptomatic, according to his father. The NFL postponed their Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos after a third positive test within the Patriots' organization. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 24
World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on October 13. The 36-year-old American, who last competed at September's U.S. Open, notified Tour officials he was experiencing symptoms and was administered a test, leading to his withdrawal from the Las Vegas event as he begins to self-isolate, the Tour said. "Obviously, I am very disappointed," Johnson said. "I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible." Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on October 13. The 36-year-old American, who last competed at September's U.S. Open, notified Tour officials he...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2020
World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on October 13. The 36-year-old American, who last competed at September's U.S. Open, notified Tour officials he was experiencing symptoms and was administered a test, leading to his withdrawal from the Las Vegas event as he begins to self-isolate, the Tour said. "Obviously, I am very disappointed," Johnson said. "I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible." Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 24
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson reported testing positive in July, the first NASCAR driver to do so. He sat out one race, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, before returning after a negative test. It was the first missed race of Johnson's career, ending a streak of 663 consecutive starts, the longest among active drivers. Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson reported testing positive in July, the first NASCAR driver to do so. He sat out one race, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, before returning after a negative test. It was the first missed race of...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson reported testing positive in July, the first NASCAR driver to do so. He sat out one race, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, before returning after a negative test. It was the first missed race of Johnson's career, ending a streak of 663 consecutive starts, the longest among active drivers. Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 24
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced he tested positive in March in a video message to fans. "Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health," he tweeted on March 29. "Thanks for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I'm doing the same for everyone that's been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together--apart! Much love!" Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced he tested positive in March in a video message to fans. "Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health," he tweeted on March 29. "Thanks for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I'm doing...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced he tested positive in March in a video message to fans. "Corona Free as of two days ago. Cleared by Mass Dept of Health," he tweeted on March 29. "Thanks for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I'm doing the same for everyone that's been effected by this. Stay safe and stay together--apart! Much love!" Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 24
Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive on June 23 and then apologized to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia. The tournament witnessed packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together. Djokovic, 33, organized nights out in Belgrade for the players and pictures and videos of him dancing with the other participants at his event were posted on social media. "I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine." REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive on June 23 and then apologized to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia. The tournament...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2020
Novak Djokovic, the men's world number one tennis player, tested positive on June 23 and then apologized to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organized in Serbia and Croatia. The tournament witnessed packed stands during the opening leg in Belgrade, players hugging at the net, playing basketball, posing for pictures and attending press conferences together. Djokovic, 33, organized nights out in Belgrade for the players and pictures and videos of him dancing with the other participants at his event were posted on social media. "I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone will be fine." REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
7 / 24
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman contracted the coronavirus in July and says he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees during his bout with the disease. "I said a little prayer that night," Freeman told reporters in a conference call. "I said 'Please don't take me' because I wasn't ready." Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman contracted the coronavirus in July and says he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees during his bout with the disease. "I said a little prayer that night," Freeman told reporters in a conference call....more

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2020
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman contracted the coronavirus in July and says he had a high temperature of 104.5 degrees during his bout with the disease. "I said a little prayer that night," Freeman told reporters in a conference call. "I said 'Please don't take me' because I wasn't ready." Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 24
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tested positive in June while in Serbia. He quarantined for 14 days before rejoining his team and reported no symptoms. "It wasn't difficult at all. I was home," Jokic told reporters in a video call. "I was with my girlfriend. It was actually kind of a vacation for us." Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tested positive in June while in Serbia. He quarantined for 14 days before rejoining his team and reported no symptoms. "It wasn't difficult at all. I was home," Jokic told reporters in a video call. "I was with my...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic tested positive in June while in Serbia. He quarantined for 14 days before rejoining his team and reported no symptoms. "It wasn't difficult at all. I was home," Jokic told reporters in a video call. "I was with my girlfriend. It was actually kind of a vacation for us." Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 24
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller contracted coronavirus in April and discussed the most frightening part in an interview with the Washington Post. ""Not being able to breathe," said Miller. "I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack -- like my lungs were constricting. My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn't feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital." Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller contracted coronavirus in April and discussed the most frightening part in an interview with the Washington Post. ""Not being able to breathe," said Miller. "I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack -- like...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller contracted coronavirus in April and discussed the most frightening part in an interview with the Washington Post. ""Not being able to breathe," said Miller. "I got asthma, but it was past the asthma attack -- like my lungs were constricting. My asthma nebulizer helped, but it still didn't feel like it was supposed to. That was the most frightening part. Just going to sleep knowing that my oxygen level could drop and I could wake up and have to go to the hospital." Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 24
AC Milan's talismanic forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tested positive for COVID-19 on September 24. Milan said the 38-year-old was placed in quarantine at home and the health authorities had been informed. "I tested negative for Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea," said Ibrahimovic on Twitter. The former Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Inter Milan forward is the highest-profile Serie A player to test positive since play resumed in June following a three-month stoppage. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

AC Milan's talismanic forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tested positive for COVID-19 on September 24. Milan said the 38-year-old was placed in quarantine at home and the health authorities had been informed. "I tested negative for Covid yesterday and...more

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2020
AC Milan's talismanic forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic tested positive for COVID-19 on September 24. Milan said the 38-year-old was placed in quarantine at home and the health authorities had been informed. "I tested negative for Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea," said Ibrahimovic on Twitter. The former Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Inter Milan forward is the highest-profile Serie A player to test positive since play resumed in June following a three-month stoppage. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Close
11 / 24
NBA basketball player and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, 31, tested positive for coronavirus in March. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," the 10-time NBA All-Star was quoted as saying. The Nets said on March 17 that four players were isolated and under the care of team physicians after testing positive for coronavirus. They were not identified. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

NBA basketball player and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, 31, tested positive for coronavirus in March. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," the 10-time NBA All-Star was quoted as saying....more

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2019
NBA basketball player and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, 31, tested positive for coronavirus in March. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," the 10-time NBA All-Star was quoted as saying. The Nets said on March 17 that four players were isolated and under the care of team physicians after testing positive for coronavirus. They were not identified. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 24
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for coronavirus in June and experienced mild symptoms. "I'd probably say I didn't work out for a month," Elliott said in an interview with USA Today. "Because there's some complications COVID can cause to your organs. So you've got to make sure your heart and lungs are working all together before you get back out there. It was frustrating for sure." Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for coronavirus in June and experienced mild symptoms. "I'd probably say I didn't work out for a month," Elliott said in an interview with USA Today. "Because there's some complications...more

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2019
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott tested positive for coronavirus in June and experienced mild symptoms. "I'd probably say I didn't work out for a month," Elliott said in an interview with USA Today. "Because there's some complications COVID can cause to your organs. So you've got to make sure your heart and lungs are working all together before you get back out there. It was frustrating for sure." Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 24
New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on May 22 said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that the virus can affect anyone. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones." Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on May 22 said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 19, 2020
New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing on May 22 said he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 57-year-old, who played 17 seasons in the NBA and who is currently the head coach of the Georgetown University men's basketball team, said he wanted to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that the virus can affect anyone. "This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones." Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 24
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook tested positive in July, prior to his team's departure to the NBA bubble in Orlando. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!" Westbrook wrote on Twitter. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook tested positive in July, prior to his team's departure to the NBA bubble in Orlando. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2020
Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook tested positive in July, prior to his team's departure to the NBA bubble in Orlando. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!" Westbrook wrote on Twitter. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 24
New York Knicks owner James Dolan contracted the coronavirus in March and has since fully recovered. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks owner James Dolan contracted the coronavirus in March and has since fully recovered. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2020
New York Knicks owner James Dolan contracted the coronavirus in March and has since fully recovered. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 24
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman tested positive in July, two weeks before MLB opening day. Chapman reported experiencing mild symptoms. "I felt good throughout the whole time that I was quarantining at home and I had to get creative," Chapman told reporters during a video conference via a translator. "I had to try to. I wanted to keep my routine as close as possible so I had to purchase some equipment, move some stuff around the apartment and try to get as close as I could to my regular workout routine." Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman tested positive in July, two weeks before MLB opening day. Chapman reported experiencing mild symptoms. "I felt good throughout the whole time that I was quarantining at home and I had to get creative,"...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2020
New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman tested positive in July, two weeks before MLB opening day. Chapman reported experiencing mild symptoms. "I felt good throughout the whole time that I was quarantining at home and I had to get creative," Chapman told reporters during a video conference via a translator. "I had to try to. I wanted to keep my routine as close as possible so I had to purchase some equipment, move some stuff around the apartment and try to get as close as I could to my regular workout routine." Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 24
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said March 12. REUTERS/David Klein

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said March 12. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2020
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said March 12. REUTERS/David Klein
Close
18 / 24
Tennis player Frances Tiafoe contracted the coronavirus in July. The 22-year-old returned a positive test for the virus and was forced to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup exhibition tournament in Atlanta. "I'm cool. Obviously some of the other players had it pretty bad. Losing taste, losing smell. Physically when they were coming back they were struggling a lot," said Tiafoe. "Actually my virus was pretty mild, thankfully, me and my brother. My brother had no symptoms at all. I just had diarrhea and headaches for three days. So I was okay." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tennis player Frances Tiafoe contracted the coronavirus in July. The 22-year-old returned a positive test for the virus and was forced to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup exhibition tournament in Atlanta. "I'm cool. Obviously some of the other...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Tennis player Frances Tiafoe contracted the coronavirus in July. The 22-year-old returned a positive test for the virus and was forced to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup exhibition tournament in Atlanta. "I'm cool. Obviously some of the other players had it pretty bad. Losing taste, losing smell. Physically when they were coming back they were struggling a lot," said Tiafoe. "Actually my virus was pretty mild, thankfully, me and my brother. My brother had no symptoms at all. I just had diarrhea and headaches for three days. So I was okay." REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 24
The NFL community had its first confirmed case of coronavirus with the news that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive. Payton told ESPN that he was tested after feeling unwell and received the result on March 19. "I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have," the 56-year-old told the network, urging his fellow citizens to take the health risk seriously. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL community had its first confirmed case of coronavirus with the news that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive. Payton told ESPN that he was tested after feeling unwell and received the result on March 19. "I was...more

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
The NFL community had its first confirmed case of coronavirus with the news that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive. Payton told ESPN that he was tested after feeling unwell and received the result on March 19. "I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have," the 56-year-old told the network, urging his fellow citizens to take the health risk seriously. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 24
Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori revealed on August 22 he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. The 30-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt warm-up after his first positive test a week earlier. "Just a little update, I just took another COVID test and am still positive. I have very minimal symptoms and am staying in full isolation in Florida," Nishikori posted on social media. He has been staying at the IMG Academy in Florida. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien

Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori revealed on August 22 he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. The 30-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt warm-up after his first...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori revealed on August 22 he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. The 30-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt warm-up after his first positive test a week earlier. "Just a little update, I just took another COVID test and am still positive. I have very minimal symptoms and am staying in full isolation in Florida," Nishikori posted on social media. He has been staying at the IMG Academy in Florida. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Close
21 / 24
Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson tested positive in June, and experienced flu-like symptoms, chills and congestion during his bout with the disease. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I have tested positive for COVID-19," Jackson wrote on Twitter. "I am currently at home and in self-isolation under the care of my doctors. Although I am doing well and anticipate a full recovery, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind everyone to take this virus seriously. I have and will continue to do my part to keep our communities safe, and I encourage everyone to do the same. Thank you for all the love and support." Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson tested positive in June, and experienced flu-like symptoms, chills and congestion during his bout with the disease. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I have tested positive for COVID-19," Jackson wrote on...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 13, 2019
Denver Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson tested positive in June, and experienced flu-like symptoms, chills and congestion during his bout with the disease. "After experiencing mild symptoms, I have tested positive for COVID-19," Jackson wrote on Twitter. "I am currently at home and in self-isolation under the care of my doctors. Although I am doing well and anticipate a full recovery, I wanted to take this opportunity to remind everyone to take this virus seriously. I have and will continue to do my part to keep our communities safe, and I encourage everyone to do the same. Thank you for all the love and support." Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 24
Mexican Sergio Perez became the first Formula One driver to contract the coronavirus, it was announced July 30. Perez tested positive before the British Grand Prix after returning to Mexico to see his mother, who had been in hospital following an accident, but said he had taken every precaution. "I was well aware what was going on," he told reporters in a video conference. "I haven't done anything different to the rest of the paddock... I'm not willing to take any blame for that because anyone can get it, I was just the unlucky one," he added. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Mexican Sergio Perez became the first Formula One driver to contract the coronavirus, it was announced July 30. Perez tested positive before the British Grand Prix after returning to Mexico to see his mother, who had been in hospital following an...more

Reuters / Friday, November 29, 2019
Mexican Sergio Perez became the first Formula One driver to contract the coronavirus, it was announced July 30. Perez tested positive before the British Grand Prix after returning to Mexico to see his mother, who had been in hospital following an accident, but said he had taken every precaution. "I was well aware what was going on," he told reporters in a video conference. "I haven't done anything different to the rest of the paddock... I'm not willing to take any blame for that because anyone can get it, I was just the unlucky one," he added. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
23 / 24
NBA Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, 28, tested positive for coronavirus in March. "I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together," Gobert said in a video posted to the NBA Twitter account. Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, 28, tested positive for coronavirus in March. "I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together," Gobert said in a video posted to the NBA Twitter...more

Reuters / Monday, February 24, 2020
NBA Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, 28, tested positive for coronavirus in March. "I wish I would have taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else will do so because we can do it together," Gobert said in a video posted to the NBA Twitter account. Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok

Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in...

Next Slideshows

Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok

Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok

Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as...

Oct 14 2020
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Oct 14 2020
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 10 million votes have already been cast by mail and in advance polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places...

Oct 14 2020
Inside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as truce frays

Inside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as truce frays

Since coming into force on Saturday, a Russian-brokered ceasefire has frayed, with Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of grave violations and attacks on...

Oct 14 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread

Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread

A seismic shift in behavior is having profound repercussions across the supply chain for suits and formal wear, upending a sartorial sector spanning every continent.

Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok

Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok

Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan'ocha, a former junta leader.

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Spectacular fall colors around the world

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19

Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

More than 10 million votes have already been cast by mail and in advance polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.

Inside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as truce frays

Inside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as truce frays

Since coming into force on Saturday, a Russian-brokered ceasefire has frayed, with Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of grave violations and attacks on civilians.

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Life and death in COVID units around the world

Inside hospital wards around the world where medical staff are treating the most severe cases of coronavirus.

Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Notable athletes who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Faces from the coronavirus frontlines

Exhaustion, fear and hope on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast