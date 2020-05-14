Sports prepare to restart without spectators
Life-size cardboard figures with the photos of football fans are positioned in the stands of the Borussia Moenchengladbach soccer stadium for the next game, which will be played without spectators, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in...more
Players sanitize their hands as the South Sydney Rabbitohs of the National Rugby League (NRL) train at Redfern Oval in Sydney, Australia, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic wearing a protective face mask and gloves arrives at Malpensa Airport from Sweden to begin a two-week quarantine period before a return to training with the team in Milan, Italy, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
FC Bayern Munich players Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich demonstrate social distancing rules in this screengrab taken from an undated video obtained on May 11, 2020. FC BAYERN/via REUTERS
Jairzinho Rozenstruik (blue gloves) reacts after being knocked out by Francis Ngannou during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, May 9, 2020. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Sprint cars race around the Knoxvillee Raceway in front of empty stands during the first race of the year in Knoxville, Iowa, May 8, 2020. Brian Powers/The Register via USA TODAY NETWORK
Members of the media get a COVID-19 coronavirus antibody test before UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida, May 9, 2020. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Players wearing masks sit on the bench before the match between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC v Suwon Samsung Bluewings in Jeonju, South Korea, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Media members work with empty stands behind them during the fight between Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, May 9, 2020. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Filip Minarik on Kadrun (L) wears a protective visor during the 14.00 Neue Bult Maiden Steher-Cup in Hanover, Germany, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
People wearing protective face masks watch as horse racing resumes in Hanover, Germany, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Brazilian player Hulk of Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League takes part in the first public training following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
Dummies replace the audience before the match between the SK Wyverns and Hanwha Eagles during the KBO Regular season in Incheon, South Korea, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
SK Wyverns' Ro Soo-kwang in action during the KBO Regular season game against the Hanwha Eagles in Incheon, South Korea, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Cheerleaders wearing protective face masks are seen as the SK Wyverns play the Hanwha Eagles in Incheon, South Korea, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Angel Blass wears a protective face mask as he is bandaged by his team before his fight in Managua, Nicaragua, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Fans wearing protective face masks observe social distancing as they watch a boxing match in Managua, Nicaragua, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A family watches the Virtual Grand National at home in Davenham, Britain, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
