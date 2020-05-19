Sports restart with empty stands

Cars get into position for a four wide salute, usually done to acknowledge the fans, before the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature at Knoxvillee Raceway in Iowa on Friday, May 8, 2020. The race will be the first race for the...more

Cars get into position for a four wide salute, usually done to acknowledge the fans, before the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature at Knoxvillee Raceway in Iowa on Friday, May 8, 2020. The race will be the first race for the series, and the first at the track since COVID-19 halted all live sports in mid-March. Brian Powers/The Register via USA TODAY NETWORK

Close