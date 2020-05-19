Edition:
Sports restart with empty stands

Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz scores their first goal against Werder Bremen, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bremen, Germany, May 18, 2020. Stuart Franklin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
A Liverpool fan is held up as he looks over a fence to watch training at Melwood following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Liverpool, Britain, May 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Cars approach the starting line in front of empty stands to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Darlington, South Carolina, May 17, 2020. Brynn Anderson/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
A member of the media wearing a protective face mask is seen before the match between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Bremen, Germany, May 18, 2020. Stuart Franklin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Cars get into position for a four wide salute, usually done to acknowledge the fans, before the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature at Knoxvillee Raceway in Iowa on Friday, May 8, 2020. The race will be the first race for the series, and the first at the track since COVID-19 halted all live sports in mid-March. Brian Powers/The Register via USA TODAY NETWORK

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Life-size cardboard figures with the photos of football fans are positioned in the stands of the Borussia Moenchengladbach soccer stadium for the next game, which will be played without spectators, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Moenchengladbach, Germany, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Players sanitize their hands as the South Sydney Rabbitohs of the National Rugby League (NRL) train at Redfern Oval in Sydney, Australia, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2020
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic wearing a protective face mask and gloves arrives at Malpensa Airport from Sweden to begin a two-week quarantine period before a return to training with the team in Milan, Italy, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
FC Bayern Munich players Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich demonstrate social distancing rules in this screengrab taken from an undated video obtained on May 11, 2020. FC BAYERN/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Jairzinho Rozenstruik (blue gloves) reacts after being knocked out by Francis Ngannou during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, May 9, 2020. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Sprint cars race around the Knoxvillee Raceway in front of empty stands during the first race of the year in Knoxville, Iowa, May 8, 2020. Brian Powers/The Register via USA TODAY NETWORK

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Members of the media get a COVID-19 coronavirus antibody test before UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida, May 9, 2020. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Players wearing masks sit on the bench before the match between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC v Suwon Samsung Bluewings in Jeonju, South Korea, May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Media members work with empty stands behind them during the fight between Jeremy Stephens and Calvin Kattar during UFC 249 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, May 9, 2020. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2020
Filip Minarik on Kadrun (L) wears a protective visor during the 14.00 Neue Bult Maiden Steher-Cup in Hanover, Germany, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
People wearing protective face masks watch as horse racing resumes in Hanover, Germany, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Brazilian player Hulk of Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League takes part in the first public training following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China, May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Dummies replace the audience before the match between the SK Wyverns and Hanwha Eagles during the KBO Regular season in Incheon, South Korea, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
SK Wyverns' Ro Soo-kwang in action during the KBO Regular season game against the Hanwha Eagles in Incheon, South Korea, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Cheerleaders wearing protective face masks are seen as the SK Wyverns play the Hanwha Eagles in Incheon, South Korea, May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Angel Blass wears a protective face mask as he is bandaged by his team before his fight in Managua, Nicaragua, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
Fans wearing protective face masks observe social distancing as they watch a boxing match in Managua, Nicaragua, April 25, 2020. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2020
A family watches the Virtual Grand National at home in Davenham, Britain, April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
Athletes train despite lockdown limbo

