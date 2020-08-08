Sports resume with empty stands
Players, coaches and staff kneel during the national anthem before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trail Blazers at The Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, August 4, 2020. Kevin C. Cox/Pool...more
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Taylor Ward (3) runs against the Houston Astros during the game at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, August 1, 2020. Angels Baseball/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network
Clouds are seen above the Emirates Riverside, as Durham plays Yorkshire during the Bob Willis Trophy at Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street, Durham, Britain, August 2, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates with the trophy after winning the FA Cup against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium, London, Britain, August 1, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
General view of Nationals Park during the seventh inning of the game between the Washington Nationals and the Toronto Blue Jays in Washington, July 28, 2020. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Juventus' Paulo Dybala celebrates winning the match and Serie A against Sampdoria at Allianz Stadium in Turin Italy, July 26, 2020. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Fans stand outside the ballpark as the U.S. national anthem is performed inside Fenway Park before the shortened season opening MLB baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, played before an empty ballpark in Boston,...more
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb pitches to New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto during the third inning at Citi Field in New York, July 26, 2020. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Televisions in a bar outside Fenway Park show members of the Baltimore Orioles taking a knee during pre-game ceremonies before their season opening MLB baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Massachusetts, July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brian...more
Chelsea's Reece James in action against Liverpool, as play resumes behind closed doors fat Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, July 22, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Laurence Griffiths
New York Yankees players kneel before MLB Opening Day against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, July 23, 2020. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of the match between Aston Villa and Arsenal shows empty stands at Villa Park in Birmingham, Britain, July 21, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus in action with Watford's Ismaila Sarr at Vicarage Road in Watford, Britain, July 21, 2020. Pool via REUTERS/Richard Heathcote
Fans watch the Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix from a hill outside the Hungaroring track in Budapest, Hungary, July 19, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
MotoGP drivers wear face masks as they pose for a photograph ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuito de Jerez in Jerez, Spain, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Flamengo and Fluminense play in the Carioca Championship final at an empty Maracana Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wears a protective face mask as he celebrates after winning the Formula One Steiermark Grand Prix in Styria, Austria, July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Pool
Rose Namajunas celebrates after her split-decision victory over Jessica Andrade of Brazil in their strawweight fight during the UFC 251 on UFC Fight Island on Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 12, 2020. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA...more
England's Ben Stokes looks dejected during the first test against West Indies at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, Southampton, Britain, July 10, 2020. Mike Hewitt/Pool via REUTERS
The team buses of the NBA champions Toronto Raptors basketball team, with Black Lives Matter displayed on the sides, arrive at the Walt Disney World complex outside Orlando, Florida, July 9, 2020. Toronto Raptors/Handout via REUTERS
Switzerland's Lea Sprunger in action during the 300m hurdles at the Diamond League Inspiration Games at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man watches the first test match between England and West Indies at the Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton, Britain, July 9, 2020. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
Burnley's Jay Rodriguez (not pictured) scores their first goal past West Ham United's Lukasz Fabianski at London Stadium, Britain, July 8, 2020. Justin Setterfield/Pool via REUTERS
Players observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the coronavirus before the start the first test match between England and West Indies at Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium in Southampton, Britain, July 8, 2020. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates against Villarreal at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Cutouts of fans are seen before the match between Villarreal and FC Barcelona at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal, Spain, July 5, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Bayern Munich players lift the trophy as they celebrate winning the DFB Cup final against Bayer Leverkusen at Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2020. Ronald Wittek/Pool via REUTERS
A trainer wearing a face shield cheers on a Muaythai boxer during his fight in front of empty spectator seats behind closed doors at the Siam Boxing Stadium in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their third goal against Norwich City at Emirates Stadium, London, Britain, July 1, 2020. Richard Heathcote/Pool via REUTERS
Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez in action against Brescia at San Siro, Milan, Italy, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
General view of Barcelona's jerseys placed in the stands before the match against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, June 30, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Borussia Moenchengladbach's Yann Sommer takes a selfie with cardboard fans during a match against Hertha BSC at Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/Pool
A TV camera operator works during the match between Burnley and Watford at Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain, June 25, 2020. Jon Super/Pool via REUTERS
