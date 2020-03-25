Edition:
Sprawling Mexican border camp ill-prepared for coronavirus

A migrant child, who is seeking asylum in the U.S., wears a protective mask at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, as local authorities prepare to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, in Matamoros, Mexico March 23, 2020. Migrants in a sprawling encampment steps from the U.S. border in Matamoros, Mexico, have begun to isolate as best they can in their closely packed tents in preparation for the arrival of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A migrant child, who is seeking asylum in the U.S., wears a protective mask at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, as local authorities prepare to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, in Matamoros, Mexico March 23, 2020. Migrants in a sprawling encampment steps from the U.S. border in Matamoros, Mexico, have begun to isolate as best they can in their closely packed tents in preparation for the arrival of the coronavirus. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A medical staff of Global Response Management works in the pharmacy for migrants in Matamoros, Mexico March 23, 2020. Local authorities and advocates are worried. A large outbreak of the epidemic here would threaten to "collapse" the city's health system, one official warned. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A medical staff of Global Response Management works in the pharmacy for migrants in Matamoros, Mexico March 23, 2020. Local authorities and advocates are worried. A large outbreak of the epidemic here would threaten to "collapse" the city's health system, one official warned. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Migrants bathe in the Rio Grande, March 22, 2020. For months, thousands of migrants, many U.S. asylum seekers returned under the Trump administration's controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy implemented last year, have passed through the encampment nestled among brush by the river-border. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Migrants bathe in the Rio Grande, March 22, 2020. For months, thousands of migrants, many U.S. asylum seekers returned under the Trump administration's controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy implemented last year, have passed through the encampment nestled among brush by the river-border. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A Central American migrant washes the hands of a child, March 20, 2020. Cases of colds and flu spread rapidly, and advocates have decried poor health and sanitation conditions in the settlement that currently houses an estimated 2,000 people. Border towns like this will soon swell even further: The Mexican foreign ministry said it had agreed to accept Central Americans denied entry by U.S. officials as a result of a new policy implemented by the Trump administration in the wake of the outbreak. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A Central American migrant washes the hands of a child, March 20, 2020. Cases of colds and flu spread rapidly, and advocates have decried poor health and sanitation conditions in the settlement that currently houses an estimated 2,000 people. Border towns like this will soon swell even further: The Mexican foreign ministry said it had agreed to accept Central Americans denied entry by U.S. officials as a result of a new policy implemented by the Trump administration in the wake of the outbreak. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A medical staff of Global Response Management asks condition of a migrant patient, March 23, 2020. If a large number of cases emerge in the camp, "there would be a collapse of the health system," said Ulises Gonzalez De la Garza, a coordinator for the state health department in Matamoros. "We lack personnel, we lack resources." REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A medical staff of Global Response Management asks condition of a migrant patient, March 23, 2020. If a large number of cases emerge in the camp, "there would be a collapse of the health system," said Ulises Gonzalez De la Garza, a coordinator for the state health department in Matamoros. "We lack personnel, we lack resources." REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A migrant from Haiti, who is seeking asylum in the U.S., rests under the Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge, March 20, 2020. Migrant populations around the world - often lacking in state provided healthcare and the ability to isolate themselves at home - are seen as among the most vulnerable to the spread of coronavirus. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A migrant from Haiti, who is seeking asylum in the U.S., rests under the Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge, March 20, 2020. Migrant populations around the world - often lacking in state provided healthcare and the ability to isolate themselves at home - are seen as among the most vulnerable to the spread of coronavirus. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Andrea, an asylum seeker working at the pharmacy at a camp, shows Perla, 7, how to put on a protective mask in Matamoros, March 16, 2020. Matamoros had a population of more than 520,000 people as of 2015, the national statistics institute says. Its five public hospitals have just 25 ventilators and 11 intensive care beds between them, according to the State Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks. Experts say that is a fraction of what would be needed to treat a large outbreak of COVID-19. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Andrea, an asylum seeker working at the pharmacy at a camp, shows Perla, 7, how to put on a protective mask in Matamoros, March 16, 2020. Matamoros had a population of more than 520,000 people as of 2015, the national statistics institute says. Its five public hospitals have just 25 ventilators and 11 intensive care beds between them, according to the State Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks. Experts say that is a fraction of what would be needed to treat a large outbreak of COVID-19. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Protective masks as seen in a Global Response Management pharmacy at an encampment, March 16, 2020. So far the state of Tamaulipas has recorded just three confirmed cases of the virus, and there are no suspected cases in the camp, Gonzalez De la Garza said. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Protective masks as seen in a Global Response Management pharmacy at an encampment, March 16, 2020. So far the state of Tamaulipas has recorded just three confirmed cases of the virus, and there are no suspected cases in the camp, Gonzalez De la Garza said. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Francisco, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, disinfects the portable toilets at a migrant camp, March 16, 2020. Health official Gonzalez De la Garza said the state was vaccinating migrants for the flu and distributing information about proper hygiene as well as coronavirus symptoms. In the event of a suspected case, migrants will be instructed to stay in their tents as tests are sent to Mexico City for processing. Those who require hospitalization will be transferred about an hour away to the city of Reynosa, which has a similar supply of ventilators, Gonzalez De la Garza said. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Francisco, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, disinfects the portable toilets at a migrant camp, March 16, 2020. Health official Gonzalez De la Garza said the state was vaccinating migrants for the flu and distributing information about proper hygiene as well as coronavirus symptoms. In the event of a suspected case, migrants will be instructed to stay in their tents as tests are sent to Mexico City for processing. Those who require hospitalization will be transferred about an hour away to the city of Reynosa, which has a similar supply of ventilators, Gonzalez De la Garza said. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Mexican asylum seeker Elena helps her daughter Belinda, 5, wash her hands after using the portable toilets at a migrant encampment, March 16, 2020. Migrants who test positive but do not need to be hospitalized will be instructed to remain in isolation. Health officials are exploring the possibility of designating a special shelter for them, he said. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Mexican asylum seeker Elena helps her daughter Belinda, 5, wash her hands after using the portable toilets at a migrant encampment, March 16, 2020. Migrants who test positive but do not need to be hospitalized will be instructed to remain in isolation. Health officials are exploring the possibility of designating a special shelter for them, he said. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
A migrant camp where more than 2,000 people live in Matamoros, March 16, 2020. However, experts caution that widespread social distancing is virtually impossible in the bustling camp of small domed tents. Migrants will soon begin spacing their tents further apart, said Fernandez, a member of the camp council. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A migrant camp where more than 2,000 people live in Matamoros, March 16, 2020. However, experts caution that widespread social distancing is virtually impossible in the bustling camp of small domed tents. Migrants will soon begin spacing their tents further apart, said Fernandez, a member of the camp council. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Flyers to instruct how to wash hands are seen at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 23, 2020. Global Response Management, a nonprofit providing medical services, plans to step up care by building a 20-bed field hospital near the camp, to be staffed in alternating shifts by teams of five medical practitioners. The group aims to bolster supplies so it can operate entirely from Matamoros in two weeks, citing concerns that further restrictions at the border could make it harder for volunteers to cross back and forth. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Flyers to instruct how to wash hands are seen at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 23, 2020. Global Response Management, a nonprofit providing medical services, plans to step up care by building a 20-bed field hospital near the camp, to be staffed in alternating shifts by teams of five medical practitioners. The group aims to bolster supplies so it can operate entirely from Matamoros in two weeks, citing concerns that further restrictions at the border could make it harder for volunteers to cross back and forth. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Migrants, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., wash their clothes at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Migrants, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., wash their clothes at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Rene Reyes Nuno and his girlfriend Ana Luisa Morales, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., embrace at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Rene Reyes Nuno and his girlfriend Ana Luisa Morales, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., embrace at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Migrants children, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., watch a cartoon movie at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Migrants children, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., watch a cartoon movie at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A migrant holds a baby at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A migrant holds a baby at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A child is seen at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A child is seen at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A volunteer worker wears a protective mask as he serves food for migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
A volunteer worker wears a protective mask as he serves food for migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Migrants children play while adults line up for food at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2020
Migrants children play while adults line up for food at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A man walks on the Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge, while migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. bath in the Rio Bravo, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A man walks on the Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge, while migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. bath in the Rio Bravo, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Migrants queue for water at an encampment, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Migrants queue for water at an encampment, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Central American migrant cooks beans at an encampment, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A Central American migrant cooks beans at an encampment, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Central American migrants share a moment at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Central American migrants share a moment at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A hand sanitizer bottle is seen at a kitchen in a migrant camp, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A hand sanitizer bottle is seen at a kitchen in a migrant camp, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Mexican asylum seekers clean up the camp where they live, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Mexican asylum seekers clean up the camp where they live, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Merary, 12, (L) draws as Jefferson, 9 looks at a book in a migrant encampment where they live, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Merary, 12, (L) draws as Jefferson, 9 looks at a book in a migrant encampment where they live, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
