Sprawling Mexican border camp ill-prepared for coronavirus
A migrant child, who is seeking asylum in the U.S., wears a protective mask at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, as local authorities prepare to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, in Matamoros, Mexico March 23, 2020. Migrants in a...more
A medical staff of Global Response Management works in the pharmacy for migrants in Matamoros, Mexico March 23, 2020. Local authorities and advocates are worried. A large outbreak of the epidemic here would threaten to "collapse" the city's health...more
Migrants bathe in the Rio Grande, March 22, 2020. For months, thousands of migrants, many U.S. asylum seekers returned under the Trump administration's controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy implemented last year, have passed through the encampment...more
A Central American migrant washes the hands of a child, March 20, 2020. Cases of colds and flu spread rapidly, and advocates have decried poor health and sanitation conditions in the settlement that currently houses an estimated 2,000 people. Border...more
A medical staff of Global Response Management asks condition of a migrant patient, March 23, 2020. If a large number of cases emerge in the camp, "there would be a collapse of the health system," said Ulises Gonzalez De la Garza, a coordinator for...more
A migrant from Haiti, who is seeking asylum in the U.S., rests under the Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge, March 20, 2020. Migrant populations around the world - often lacking in state provided healthcare and the ability to isolate...more
Andrea, an asylum seeker working at the pharmacy at a camp, shows Perla, 7, how to put on a protective mask in Matamoros, March 16, 2020. Matamoros had a population of more than 520,000 people as of 2015, the national statistics institute says. Its...more
Protective masks as seen in a Global Response Management pharmacy at an encampment, March 16, 2020. So far the state of Tamaulipas has recorded just three confirmed cases of the virus, and there are no suspected cases in the camp, Gonzalez De la...more
Francisco, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, disinfects the portable toilets at a migrant camp, March 16, 2020. Health official Gonzalez De la Garza said the state was vaccinating migrants for the flu and distributing information about proper...more
Mexican asylum seeker Elena helps her daughter Belinda, 5, wash her hands after using the portable toilets at a migrant encampment, March 16, 2020. Migrants who test positive but do not need to be hospitalized will be instructed to remain in...more
A migrant camp where more than 2,000 people live in Matamoros, March 16, 2020. However, experts caution that widespread social distancing is virtually impossible in the bustling camp of small domed tents. Migrants will soon begin spacing their tents...more
Flyers to instruct how to wash hands are seen at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 23, 2020. Global Response Management, a nonprofit providing medical services, plans to step up care by building a 20-bed field hospital near the camp,...more
Migrants, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., wash their clothes at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Rene Reyes Nuno and his girlfriend Ana Luisa Morales, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., embrace at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Migrants children, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., watch a cartoon movie at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A migrant holds a baby at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A child is seen at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A volunteer worker wears a protective mask as he serves food for migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Migrants children play while adults line up for food at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A man walks on the Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge, while migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. bath in the Rio Bravo, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Migrants queue for water at an encampment, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A Central American migrant cooks beans at an encampment, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Central American migrants share a moment at an encampment of more than 2,000 migrants, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A hand sanitizer bottle is seen at a kitchen in a migrant camp, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Mexican asylum seekers clean up the camp where they live, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Merary, 12, (L) draws as Jefferson, 9 looks at a book in a migrant encampment where they live, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
