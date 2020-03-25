Sprawling Mexican border camp ill-prepared for coronavirus

Francisco, an asylum seeker from El Salvador, disinfects the portable toilets at a migrant camp, March 16, 2020. Health official Gonzalez De la Garza said the state was vaccinating migrants for the flu and distributing information about proper hygiene as well as coronavirus symptoms. In the event of a suspected case, migrants will be instructed to stay in their tents as tests are sent to Mexico City for processing. Those who require hospitalization will be transferred about an hour away to the city of Reynosa, which has a similar supply of ventilators, Gonzalez De la Garza said. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Close