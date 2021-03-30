Edition:
Spring break frenzy in Florida

A dance party breaks out on Ocean Dr. in front of a strip of bars and restaurants on South Beach during Spring Break amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A police officer walks around Ocean Dr. reminding the crowd of the 8 p.m. curfew in Miami, Florida, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A dance party breaks out just before the curfew at South Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

People congregate in front of the bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

People congregate in front of the bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A dance party breaks out on Ocean Dr. in front of a strip of bars and restaurants just before the curfew at South Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A dance party breaks out on Ocean Dr. in front of a strip of bars and restaurants at South Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Pasko

People enjoy spring break festivities in Miami Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man flashes his grill as a party breaks out on Ocean Dr. in front of a strip of bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

People enjoy spring break festivities in Miami Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A police vehicle is seen next to people enjoying spring break, in Miami Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People enjoy the bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Krystal Planter, 26, gets in line for ice cream on South Beach, March 27, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A man is detained by Miami Beach police officers for not paying the bill at a restaurant, ahead of the curfew in Miami Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A Miami Beach police officer enforces an 8 pm.m curfew, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

(L-R) Lashanda Chambers, 21, Ebony Chambers, 30, sisters wearing face shields from a vintage shop in Atlanta, walk by the bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

People mingle near the bars and restaurants on South Beach just before 8 p.m. curfew, March 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A man watches people enjoy the bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A woman dance in front of a patrol vehicle as police officers ask revelers to leave during an 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Miami Beach police officers enforce an 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman places flowers during a vigil for Christine Englehardt, a woman who police said was drugged, raped and found dead in her hotel room, at the entrance to Albion Hotel in Miami Beach, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A woman smokes a hookah at one of the bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Mary Chavez walks holding the hand of Everardo Chavez Jr. on their nine-year marriage anniversary at South Beach, March 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Teara Bryant (R), 24, enjoys a bar on South Beach, March 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

People enjoy South Beach, March 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A woman rests her feet on South Beach, March 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Miami Beach park rangers patrol ahead of an 8 p.m. curfew, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A worker closes a restaurant at Ocean Dr as Miami Beach police officers enforce an 8 p.m. curfew, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People with suitcases walk in Ocean Drive as Miami Beach police officers enforce an 8 p.m. curfew, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

People try to wash off sand at South Beach, March 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

People enjoy the beach during Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

(R-L) Felicia Manzi, 21, Caroline Peer, 20, Liv Kipp, 21, and Lexi Halem, 20, enjoy the beach in Fort Lauderdale, March 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

A group of guys rests after socializing all day by the beach in Fort Lauderdale, March 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

People walk under signs near the beach urging mask-wearing and social distancing during Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale, March 24, 2021.  REUTERS/Yana Paskova

Women dance on top of a car as revelers enjoy spring break festivities despite an 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach, March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Revelers enjoy spring break festivities in Miami Beach, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A man closes a restaurant ahead of an 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach, March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Police officers detain a man as revelers enjoy spring break festivities in Miami Beach, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

