Spring break frenzy in Florida
A dance party breaks out on Ocean Dr. in front of a strip of bars and restaurants on South Beach during Spring Break amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Miami, Florida, U.S., March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A police officer walks around Ocean Dr. reminding the crowd of the 8 p.m. curfew in Miami, Florida, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A dance party breaks out just before the curfew at South Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
People congregate in front of the bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
People congregate in front of the bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A dance party breaks out on Ocean Dr. in front of a strip of bars and restaurants just before the curfew at South Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A dance party breaks out on Ocean Dr. in front of a strip of bars and restaurants at South Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Pasko
People enjoy spring break festivities in Miami Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man flashes his grill as a party breaks out on Ocean Dr. in front of a strip of bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
People enjoy spring break festivities in Miami Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A police vehicle is seen next to people enjoying spring break, in Miami Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People enjoy the bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Krystal Planter, 26, gets in line for ice cream on South Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A man is detained by Miami Beach police officers for not paying the bill at a restaurant, ahead of the curfew in Miami Beach, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A Miami Beach police officer enforces an 8 pm.m curfew, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
(L-R) Lashanda Chambers, 21, Ebony Chambers, 30, sisters wearing face shields from a vintage shop in Atlanta, walk by the bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
People mingle near the bars and restaurants on South Beach just before 8 p.m. curfew, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A man watches people enjoy the bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A woman dance in front of a patrol vehicle as police officers ask revelers to leave during an 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Miami Beach police officers enforce an 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman places flowers during a vigil for Christine Englehardt, a woman who police said was drugged, raped and found dead in her hotel room, at the entrance to Albion Hotel in Miami Beach, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman smokes a hookah at one of the bars and restaurants on South Beach, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Mary Chavez walks holding the hand of Everardo Chavez Jr. on their nine-year marriage anniversary at South Beach, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Teara Bryant (R), 24, enjoys a bar on South Beach, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
People enjoy South Beach, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A woman rests her feet on South Beach, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Miami Beach park rangers patrol ahead of an 8 p.m. curfew, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A worker closes a restaurant at Ocean Dr as Miami Beach police officers enforce an 8 p.m. curfew, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People with suitcases walk in Ocean Drive as Miami Beach police officers enforce an 8 p.m. curfew, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People try to wash off sand at South Beach, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
People enjoy the beach during Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
(R-L) Felicia Manzi, 21, Caroline Peer, 20, Liv Kipp, 21, and Lexi Halem, 20, enjoy the beach in Fort Lauderdale, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
A group of guys rests after socializing all day by the beach in Fort Lauderdale, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
People walk under signs near the beach urging mask-wearing and social distancing during Spring Break in Fort Lauderdale, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Women dance on top of a car as revelers enjoy spring break festivities despite an 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach, March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Revelers enjoy spring break festivities in Miami Beach, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man closes a restaurant ahead of an 8 p.m. curfew in Miami Beach, March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police officers detain a man as revelers enjoy spring break festivities in Miami Beach, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Next Slideshows
'She's free': Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
Shipping traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal resumed after the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, was refloated after being jammed...
Despite moratorium, residents of Boston suburb hard-hit by COVID face eviction
Nonprofit La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of Chelsea, one of the U.S. cities hardest hit pandemic, by offering housing assistance as people...
Thousands flock to Iceland's erupting volcano
Thousands of Icelanders have flocked to the site of a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula hoping to be awed by the rare lava fountains.
MORE IN PICTURES
'She's free': Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
Shipping traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal resumed after the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, was refloated after being jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal for almost a week.
Despite moratorium, residents of Boston suburb hard-hit by COVID face eviction
Nonprofit La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of Chelsea, one of the U.S. cities hardest hit pandemic, by offering housing assistance as people face evictions, which have continued despite moratoriums.
Putin's art of the photo op
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has carefully cultivated a macho image for years with a series of photo ops including taking a dip in icy waters, riding shirtless on horseback, throwing opponents on the judo mat, freeing tigers into the wild and swimming butterfly stroke in a river.
Thousands flock to Iceland's erupting volcano
Thousands of Icelanders have flocked to the site of a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula hoping to be awed by the rare lava fountains.
Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup
After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup, thousands of people took to the streets in towns across the country.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Americans rally against anti-Asian hate
People in cities across the U.S. demonstrate against a rise in anti-Asian hate, in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings.
Thousands protest against UK policing bill
Thousands of demonstrators converged in cities across England to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests.