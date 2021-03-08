Spring breakers flock to Florida despite COVID risks
A college athlete is thrown in the air by a group of men on the beach to celebrate spring break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona.
A woman takes a photo in front of the beach as spring break begins in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
Revelers flock to the beach to celebrate spring break in Miami Beach, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Revelers flock to the beach to celebrate spring break in Miami Beach, Florida, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman selling colorful umbrellas walks through the main avenue on the A1A as revelers flock to the beach to celebrate spring break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
A man gives a dollar note to a performer during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People gather at a bar during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Women pose for a photo in Ocean Drive during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man throws dollar notes to a performer during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Beachgoers enjoy the last moments of the day as the sun begins to set on families and spring breakers in Panama City Beach, Florida, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Miami Beach police officers attend an emergency in Ocean Drive during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People walk along Ocean Drive during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Young men enjoy the view from the pier as the sun begins to set on families and spring breakers in Panama City Beach, Florida, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People watch the sunset during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man carries his puppy inside a bag on the beach to celebrate spring break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
People watch the sunset during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A performer sings at a bar during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A woman talks to a waiter as he serves her a mimosa drink during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Women sunbathe in the sand as they celebrate spring break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona
People walk along Ocean Drive during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People gather at a bar during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Revelers flock to the beach to celebrate spring break, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People walk along Ocean Drive during spring break festivities in Miami Beach, Florida, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Revelers flock to the beach to celebrate spring break in Miami Beach, Florida, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People fish from a pier as the sun begins to set on families and spring breakers in Panama City Beach, Florida, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A couple walks with suitcases as revelers flock to the beach to celebrate spring break in Miami Beach, Florida, March 6, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello
