Spring in blossom around the world

A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A bee collects pollen from cherry blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Blossomed peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A man reads a book under a Cherry Blossom tree in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Magnolia blossom is seen at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A woman photographs Cherry Blossom trees in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A parakeet eats a cherry blossom in St. James's Park, London, Britain, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A farmer works on his field next to blossomed peach tree fields in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Visitors view magnolia blossom with daffodils seen in the foreground, at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A view shows flowering peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks take selfie photos among blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A child wears a protective face mask as she walks with her dog next to flowering peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Blossoming flowers and trees are seen in Ammiq in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Monday, March 01, 2021
A bee collects pollen from cherry blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Visitors photograph magnolia blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Passengers wearing protective face masks enjoy viewing blooming cherry blossoms from an open-top sightseeing bus, operated by Hato Bus Co., after Japan's government lifted the coronavirus state of emergency in the Tokyo area, Japan March 22, 2021.  REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou

Passengers wearing protective face masks enjoy viewing blooming cherry blossoms from an open-top sightseeing bus, operated by Hato Bus Co., after Japan's government lifted the coronavirus state of emergency in the Tokyo area, Japan March 22, 2021....more

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
A visitor photographs magnolia blossoms at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
Blossomed peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
A view shows flowering peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks next to flowering peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Tree blossom is seen in Great Linford, Milton Keynes, Britain February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Friday, February 26, 2021
A dog runs next to flowering peach trees (pink flowers) and pear trees (white flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
A woman photographs Cherry Blossom trees in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Visitors photograph magnolia blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, March 22, 2021
