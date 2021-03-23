Spring in blossom around the world
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo of blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A bee collects pollen from cherry blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Blossomed peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man reads a book under a Cherry Blossom tree in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Magnolia blossom is seen at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman photographs Cherry Blossom trees in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A parakeet eats a cherry blossom in St. James's Park, London, Britain, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A farmer works on his field next to blossomed peach tree fields in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Visitors view magnolia blossom with daffodils seen in the foreground, at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A view shows flowering peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks take selfie photos among blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A child wears a protective face mask as she walks with her dog next to flowering peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Blossoming flowers and trees are seen in Ammiq in Lebanon's Bekaa valley, February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Aziz Taher
A bee collects pollen from cherry blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Visitors photograph magnolia blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Passengers wearing protective face masks enjoy viewing blooming cherry blossoms from an open-top sightseeing bus, operated by Hato Bus Co., after Japan's government lifted the coronavirus state of emergency in the Tokyo area, Japan March 22, 2021....more
A visitor photographs magnolia blossoms at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Blossomed peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A view shows flowering peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks next to flowering peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tree blossom is seen in Great Linford, Milton Keynes, Britain February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A dog runs next to flowering peach trees (pink flowers) and pear trees (white flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman photographs Cherry Blossom trees in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Visitors photograph magnolia blossom at Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, London, Britain, March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville
