Spring in blossom around the world
Visitors ride a boat next to cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman photographs cherry blossom trees at the Oriental Park of Maulevrier, France, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A kimono-clad woman wearing a protective face mask takes a selfie among cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A couple kisses for a camera as people observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Paco Lane paints cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
People observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
People observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Ashley Buchanan poses for photographs amongst the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A person runs through the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Blossoming peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks next to flowering peach trees in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The Washington Monument is seen through the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is surrounded by cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman photographs cherry blossoms in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman walks with her bicycle under cherry blossom by the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A man looks at cherry blossoms at the Oriental Park of Maulevrier, France, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People enjoy the warm weather and blooming cherry trees as they walk by the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
A woman enjoys the warm weather and cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May
Visitors walk underneath cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Kimono-clad women from Thailand take selfies among cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors ride a boat next to cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People walk under cherry blossoms in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks take selfie photos among cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A view shows flowering peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
