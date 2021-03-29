Edition:
International
Mon Mar 29, 2021

Spring in blossom around the world

Visitors ride a boat next to cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A woman photographs cherry blossom trees at the Oriental Park of Maulevrier, France, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
A kimono-clad woman wearing a protective face mask takes a selfie among cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A couple kisses for a camera as people observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Paco Lane paints cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
People observe the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Ashley Buchanan poses for photographs amongst the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A person runs through the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
A man wearing a protective face mask takes a photo of cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Blossoming peach trees are seen on a field in Veria, Greece, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, March 19, 2021
Visitors ride boats next to blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A woman wears a protective face mask as she walks next to flowering peach trees in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
The Washington Monument is seen through the annual cherry blossoms in Washington, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is surrounded by cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A woman photographs cherry blossoms in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A woman walks with her bicycle under cherry blossom by the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A man looks at cherry blossoms at the Oriental Park of Maulevrier, France, March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
People enjoy the warm weather and blooming cherry trees as they walk by the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A woman enjoys the warm weather and cherry blossoms by the Tidal Basin in Washington, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Cheriss May

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Visitors walk underneath cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Kimono-clad women from Thailand take selfies among cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Visitors ride a boat next to cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
People walk under cherry blossoms in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Kimono-clad women wearing protective face masks take selfie photos among cherry blossoms at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan, March 23, 2021.  REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, March 23, 2021
A view shows flowering peach trees (pink flowers) in Aitona, in the Catalonian province of Lleida, Spain March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
