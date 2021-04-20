Spring in blossom around the world
A squirrel crosses the Cherry Alley at Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
The Cherry Alley blooms at Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest floor blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near Halle, Belgium April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Children pose for a photo by cherry blossom trees at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People walk below blooming trees at the Cherry Alley of Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021. Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
People play Chinese chess at a park under a cherry blossom trees near Bulgwangcheon Stream, in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran
A cherry blossom trees street is cordoned off as part of efforts to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran
People take pictures of a tree that stands in full blossom outside the Forbidden City in Beijing, China, April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Visitors look at cherry blossom trees at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman wears a face mask as he walks under cherry trees in full blossom in Heerstrasse (army street), the world-wide known Cherry Blossom Avenue in Bonn, Germany April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
People walk near a cherry blossom street, closed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran
People sit together under a blossoming tree in St James's Park in London, Britain, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A cherry blossom trees street is cordoned off as part of efforts to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Heo Ran
