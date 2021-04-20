Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Apr 20, 2021 | 1:08pm EDT

Spring in blossom around the world

A squirrel crosses the Cherry Alley at Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021.  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

A squirrel crosses the Cherry Alley at Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021.  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
A squirrel crosses the Cherry Alley at Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021.  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 13
The Cherry Alley blooms at Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021.  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

The Cherry Alley blooms at Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021.  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
The Cherry Alley blooms at Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021.  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 13
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest floor blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near Halle, Belgium April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest floor blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near Halle, Belgium April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Wild bluebells, which bloom around mid-April turning the forest floor blue, form a carpet in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near Halle, Belgium April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 13
Children pose for a photo by cherry blossom trees at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California, April 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Children pose for a photo by cherry blossom trees at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California, April 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Children pose for a photo by cherry blossom trees at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California, April 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 13
People walk below blooming trees at the Cherry Alley of Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021.  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

People walk below blooming trees at the Cherry Alley of Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021.  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
People walk below blooming trees at the Cherry Alley of Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021.  Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 13
People play Chinese chess at a park under a cherry blossom trees near Bulgwangcheon Stream, in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran

People play Chinese chess at a park under a cherry blossom trees near Bulgwangcheon Stream, in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
People play Chinese chess at a park under a cherry blossom trees near Bulgwangcheon Stream, in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran
Close
6 / 13
A cherry blossom trees street is cordoned off as part of efforts to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran

A cherry blossom trees street is cordoned off as part of efforts to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
A cherry blossom trees street is cordoned off as part of efforts to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran
Close
7 / 13
People take pictures of a tree that stands in full blossom outside the Forbidden City in Beijing, China, April 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People take pictures of a tree that stands in full blossom outside the Forbidden City in Beijing, China, April 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, April 14, 2021
People take pictures of a tree that stands in full blossom outside the Forbidden City in Beijing, China, April 14, 2021.  REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
8 / 13
Visitors look at cherry blossom trees at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California, April 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Visitors look at cherry blossom trees at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California, April 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Visitors look at cherry blossom trees at Descanso Gardens in La Canada Flintridge, California, April 7, 2021.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 13
A woman wears a face mask as he walks under cherry trees in full blossom in Heerstrasse (army street), the world-wide known Cherry Blossom Avenue in Bonn, Germany April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A woman wears a face mask as he walks under cherry trees in full blossom in Heerstrasse (army street), the world-wide known Cherry Blossom Avenue in Bonn, Germany April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
A woman wears a face mask as he walks under cherry trees in full blossom in Heerstrasse (army street), the world-wide known Cherry Blossom Avenue in Bonn, Germany April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
10 / 13
People walk near a cherry blossom street, closed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran

People walk near a cherry blossom street, closed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
People walk near a cherry blossom street, closed to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran
Close
11 / 13
People sit together under a blossoming tree in St James's Park in London, Britain, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

People sit together under a blossoming tree in St James's Park in London, Britain, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
People sit together under a blossoming tree in St James's Park in London, Britain, April 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
12 / 13
A cherry blossom trees street is cordoned off as part of efforts to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran

A cherry blossom trees street is cordoned off as part of efforts to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran

Reuters / Thursday, April 01, 2021
A cherry blossom trees street is cordoned off as part of efforts to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, April 1, 2021.   REUTERS/Heo Ran
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

Next Slideshows

Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

Restoration work is underway at Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedral's centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through...

Apr 19 2021
Creating neon dreams in New York City

Creating neon dreams in New York City

Inside the "Let There Be Neon" store in Manhattan, New York City, as workers bend glass tubes into neon signs.

Apr 08 2021
Portraits of New York City's mental health workers

Portraits of New York City's mental health workers

Meet some of New York's mental health care professionals, who are also feeling the stress and anxiety caused by COVID-19 lockdowns and social restrictions.

Apr 06 2021
Nightlife returns to New York City after COVID quiet

Nightlife returns to New York City after COVID quiet

Broadway shows, jazz bands and comedy clubs resume performances after prolonged coronavirus closures.

Apr 06 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border

Satellite images show Russian military buildup along Ukraine border

Satellite imagery captured in recent weeks shows increased Russian military activity in Crimea and on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

South African firefighters contained a wildfire along Cape Town's Table Mountain more than 24 hours after it began, damaging historical sites and forcing people to evacuate their homes and schools.

Castro era comes to an end in Cuba

Castro era comes to an end in Cuba

Images from six decades of rule by brothers Fidel and Raul Castro, who led a 1959 revolution that installed a Communist-run country on the doorstep of the United States.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Mass exodus from New Delhi as COVID lockdown begins

Mass exodus from New Delhi as COVID lockdown begins

Migrant workers were fleeing New Delhi by the busload amid a six-day lockdown in the capital to curb the latest surge in coronavirus cases in India.

Coastal residents evacuated after cliff collapses in Wales

Coastal residents evacuated after cliff collapses in Wales

Some residents along the coast of Nefyn, Wales, have been evacuated after a huge collapse.

Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Jurors deliberate in Derek Chauvin murder trial

Jurors begin deliberations in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd.

Baby Theo, born prematurely at height of Britain's first wave, celebrates first birthday

Baby Theo, born prematurely at height of Britain's first wave, celebrates first birthday

Theo Stobbs, born prematurely at 28 weeks during the first wave of Britain's coronavirus pandemic, was featured in a widely shared Reuters image last May.

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of Derek Chauvin

Sketches from the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of murdering George Floyd, as jurors start deliberations.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast