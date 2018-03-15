Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 14, 2018 | 8:10pm EDT

Spring in blossom

Visitors are seen under blooming cherry blossoms at the East Lake Cherry Blossom Park in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors are seen under blooming cherry blossoms at the East Lake Cherry Blossom Park in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
Visitors are seen under blooming cherry blossoms at the East Lake Cherry Blossom Park in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 11
A woman poses for a photo in an almond plantation near Kiryat Gat, Israel February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A woman poses for a photo in an almond plantation near Kiryat Gat, Israel February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
A woman poses for a photo in an almond plantation near Kiryat Gat, Israel February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 11
A visitor looks at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A visitor looks at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A visitor looks at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 11
Kimono-clad women look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Kimono-clad women look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Kimono-clad women look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 11
A man takes pictures of almond blossoms at a park in Madrid, Spain, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man takes pictures of almond blossoms at a park in Madrid, Spain, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A man takes pictures of almond blossoms at a park in Madrid, Spain, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
5 / 11
A seven-month-old baby and her mother look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A seven-month-old baby and her mother look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A seven-month-old baby and her mother look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
6 / 11
People walk under cherry blossoms in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk under cherry blossoms in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, March 07, 2018
People walk under cherry blossoms in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 11
A couple reacts as they see almond blossoms at a park in Madrid, Spain, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A couple reacts as they see almond blossoms at a park in Madrid, Spain, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A couple reacts as they see almond blossoms at a park in Madrid, Spain, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 11
Visitors look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Visitors look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 11
Visitors look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Visitors look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Visitors look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
10 / 11
People walk under cherry blossoms in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk under cherry blossoms in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
People walk under cherry blossoms in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Next Slideshows

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Mar 12 2018
Scenes from North Korea

Scenes from North Korea

Scenes from the reclusive nation.

Mar 10 2018
International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

Mar 08 2018
Winter storm blows into Northeast

Winter storm blows into Northeast

The second winter storm in a week blew into New York and surrounding states, with intensifying snowfall that delayed or canceled flights and threatened to snarl...

Mar 07 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Residents flee Syria's Afrin region

Residents flee Syria's Afrin region

Hundreds of residents flee as Turkey�s military and its rebel allies encircle the northern Syrian town of Afrin.

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Tight security in Beijing as military, political and ethnic minority delegates attend China's National People's Congress.

National School Walkout

National School Walkout

Students across America walk out of class in support of tough gun laws.

Japan's prisons swell with elderly inmates

Japan's prisons swell with elderly inmates

A rare look inside a prison wing for elderly inmates in Tokushima, Japan, in a special building set aside for graying prisoners who cannot do regular work such as making shoes and underwear.

Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

Best of the Paralympics

Best of the Paralympics

Our top photos from the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Stephen Hawking: 1942 - 2018

Stephen Hawking: 1942 - 2018

Physicist Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain some of the most complicated questions of life while himself working under the shadow of a likely premature death, has died at 76.

Pennsylvania votes in special election

Pennsylvania votes in special election

Republican Rick Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb face off in a special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional district.

Russian double agent poisoned in Britain

Russian double agent poisoned in Britain

British authorities investigate the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with military-grade nerve agent in Salisbury.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast