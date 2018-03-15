Spring in blossom
Visitors are seen under blooming cherry blossoms at the East Lake Cherry Blossom Park in Wuhan, Hubei province, China March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman poses for a photo in an almond plantation near Kiryat Gat, Israel February 17, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A visitor looks at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kimono-clad women look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man takes pictures of almond blossoms at a park in Madrid, Spain, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A seven-month-old baby and her mother look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People walk under cherry blossoms in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
A couple reacts as they see almond blossoms at a park in Madrid, Spain, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Visitors look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People walk under cherry blossoms in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
