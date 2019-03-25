Spring in blossom
Visitors pose for pictures under blooming cherry blossoms at a botanical garden in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Cherry blossoms bloom during the Sakura Matsuri Floral Display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
Visitors flocked a street under blooming cherry blossoms near Jiming Temple in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors react as a man squats to take pictures of cherry blossoms and surrounding foliage during the Sakura Matsuri Floral Display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
A bee searches for pollen among cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A high-speed bullet train passes through peach blossoms near Juyonguan of the Great Wall in Changping district, Beijing, China March 18. 2019. Ding Bangxue/Qianlong.com via REUTERS
Cherry blossoms are pictured on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Women review and take pictures of cherry blossoms with their smartphones during the Sakura Matsuri floral display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
Visitors take pictures under blooming cherry blossoms at a botanical garden in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
A sparrow perches near cherry blossoms during the Sakura Matsuri floral display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
A child plays among cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cherry blossoms bloom during the Sakura Matsuri Floral Display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
A woman talks with a child among cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Cherry blossoms bloom during the Sakura Matsuri floral display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
