Pictures | Mon Mar 25, 2019 | 2:25pm EDT

Spring in blossom

Visitors pose for pictures under blooming cherry blossoms at a botanical garden in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
Cherry blossoms bloom during the Sakura Matsuri Floral Display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
Visitors flocked a street under blooming cherry blossoms near Jiming Temple in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
Visitors react as a man squats to take pictures of cherry blossoms and surrounding foliage during the Sakura Matsuri Floral Display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
A bee searches for pollen among cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
A high-speed bullet train passes through peach blossoms near Juyonguan of the Great Wall in Changping district, Beijing, China March 18. 2019. Ding Bangxue/Qianlong.com via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Cherry blossoms are pictured on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Women review and take pictures of cherry blossoms with their smartphones during the Sakura Matsuri floral display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
Visitors take pictures under blooming cherry blossoms at a botanical garden in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 15, 2019
A sparrow perches near cherry blossoms during the Sakura Matsuri floral display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
A child plays among cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Cherry blossoms bloom during the Sakura Matsuri Floral Display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
A woman talks with a child among cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 25, 2019
Cherry blossoms bloom during the Sakura Matsuri floral display at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Reuters / Sunday, March 24, 2019
