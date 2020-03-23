Spring in blossom
Visitors wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease look at blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Visitors from abroad wearing kimono clothes look at cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People flock to the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms in Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Security personnel walk next to a 5G enabled autonomous vehicle, installed with a camera filming blooming cherry blossoms for an online live-streaming session, inside the closed Wuhan University, in China March 17, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS
Visitors wearing protective face masks look at blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A woman sits under blooming cherry trees in Washington, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Visitors rest inside ropes cordoning off viewing parties, with a sign board reading 'No parties,' under blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People take pictures as they walk past blooming cherry trees in smaller numbers than usual in Washington, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman wearing a protective mask looks at blossoms in a park on a sunny day in Beijing, China, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People flock to the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms in Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Visitors wearing protective face masks take a selfie near cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People wearing face masks use their phones under blooming cherry blossoms near Jiming Temple, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China February 29, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS
People gather at the University of Washington, which has suspended in-person classes, to view the cherry blossoms in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
A child is seen under blossom in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 21, 2020 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A woman smiles between the early flowering cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Cherry blossoms are seen during the Sakura Matsuri floral display at the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Loriene Perera
A visitor wearing a protective face mask rests under early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man, wearing protective face mask walks between flowering cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People take pictures of blooming cherry blossoms outside an entrance of a closed park in Shanghai, China March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song
A girl wearing a face mask holds up her dog as she enjoys watching cherry blossom in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People wearing face masks enjoy watching cherry blossom in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A couple wearing face masks watch cherry blossom in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A visitor wearing a protective face mask takes photos of early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People wearing face masks enjoy watching cherry blossom in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A visitor wearing a protective face mask walks under early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A visitor wearing a protective face mask looks at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Next Slideshows
On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Living in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.
MORE IN PICTURES
On the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic
On the frontlines as authorities around the world battle to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Living in the age of coronavirus
People around the world adapt to a new normal of social distancing, masks and empty streets during the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus spreads across the U.S.
A rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak is disrupting nearly all corners of U.S. daily life, with stay-at-home orders, travel curbs, school closures and cancellations of sports, concerts, conferences and major public gatherings.
Coronavirus effectively shuts down United Kingdom
Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively closed down the United Kingdom on Friday, ordering pubs, restaurants, theaters, cinemas and gyms to shut their doors.
The women who ran for president
A look back at the campaigns of Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson, in what was the largest and most diverse set of Democratic presidential candidates in history.
Coronavirus stops communal Muslim prayers
The coronavirus stopped communal Muslim prayers for the first time in living memory in many mosques from Indonesia to Morocco on Friday.
Belgians under lockdown share their prized possessions
Residents of Brussels share objects significant to them while at home under coronavirus lockdown.