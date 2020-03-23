Edition:
Spring in blossom

Visitors wearing protective face masks following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease look at blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
Visitors from abroad wearing kimono clothes look at cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
People flock to the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms in Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Security personnel walk next to a 5G enabled autonomous vehicle, installed with a camera filming blooming cherry blossoms for an online live-streaming session, inside the closed Wuhan University, in China March 17, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Visitors wearing protective face masks look at blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
A woman sits under blooming cherry trees in Washington, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
Visitors rest inside ropes cordoning off viewing parties, with a sign board reading 'No parties,' under blooming cherry blossoms at Ueno park in Tokyo, Japan March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2020
People take pictures as they walk past blooming cherry trees in smaller numbers than usual in Washington, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2020
A woman wearing a protective mask looks at blossoms in a park on a sunny day in Beijing, China, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
People flock to the Tidal Basin to see the cherry blossoms in Washington, March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2020
Visitors wearing protective face masks take a selfie near cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2020
People wearing face masks use their phones under blooming cherry blossoms near Jiming Temple, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China February 29, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, February 29, 2020
People gather at the University of Washington, which has suspended in-person classes, to view the cherry blossoms in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2020
A child is seen under blossom in Battersea Park in London, Britain March 21, 2020 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2020
A woman smiles between the early flowering cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
Cherry blossoms are seen during the Sakura Matsuri floral display at the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2020
A visitor wearing a protective face mask rests under early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A man, wearing protective face mask walks between flowering cherry blossoms in Kyoto, Japan, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2020
People take pictures of blooming cherry blossoms outside an entrance of a closed park in Shanghai, China March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A girl wearing a face mask holds up her dog as she enjoys watching cherry blossom in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
People wearing face masks enjoy watching cherry blossom in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A couple wearing face masks watch cherry blossom in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A visitor wearing a protective face mask takes photos of early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
People wearing face masks enjoy watching cherry blossom in Saitama Prefecture, Japan, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2020
A visitor wearing a protective face mask walks under early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
A visitor wearing a protective face mask looks at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms at Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2020
