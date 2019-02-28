Springtime super bloom in California
A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California, February 27, 2019. Wild poppies are carpeting the hills near Lake Elsinore in southern California after weeks of heavy rains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore, California. This is Southern California's second super bloom in recent years, thanks to a combination of wildfires to clear the undergrowth and a whole lot of rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A couple takes a selfie photo in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. "So thanks to the rains, 2019 happens to promise a super bloom event like we haven't seen in several years," said Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos. "This should attract...more
A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People walk in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman photographs a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman poses for a selfie photo in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman poses for a photo in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People sit in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
