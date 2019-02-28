Springtime super bloom in California

A couple takes a selfie photo in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. "So thanks to the rains, 2019 happens to promise a super bloom event like we haven't seen in several years," said Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos. "This should attract...more

A couple takes a selfie photo in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. "So thanks to the rains, 2019 happens to promise a super bloom event like we haven't seen in several years," said Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos. "This should attract thousands of people out to observe the flowers and the plants in its natural environment covering maybe thousands of acres and it will go on for roughly about a month." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

