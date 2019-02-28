Edition:
Springtime super bloom in California

A woman sits in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore, California, February 27, 2019. Wild poppies are carpeting the hills near Lake Elsinore in southern California after weeks of heavy rains. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore, California. This is Southern California's second super bloom in recent years, thanks to a combination of wildfires to clear the undergrowth and a whole lot of rain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A couple takes a selfie photo in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. "So thanks to the rains, 2019 happens to promise a super bloom event like we haven't seen in several years," said Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos. "This should attract thousands of people out to observe the flowers and the plants in its natural environment covering maybe thousands of acres and it will go on for roughly about a month." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People walk in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman photographs a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman poses for a selfie photo in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman poses for a photo in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A super bloom of poppies is seen in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People sit in a super bloom of poppies in Lake Elsinore. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

