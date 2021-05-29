Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri May 28, 2021 | 9:47pm EDT

Sri Lanka cleans up after massive container ship fire

Sri Lankan Navy members push the debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship, which caught fire off Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. The vessel, sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics and chemicals including 25 tonnes of nitric acid, was anchored off the Colombo harbour when a container caught fire. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan Navy members push the debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship, which caught fire off Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. The vessel, sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics and...more

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Sri Lankan navy members pull a sack with debris in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan navy members pull a sack with debris in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021

A navy officer patrols near a damaged cargo container spilled from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A navy officer patrols near a damaged cargo container spilled from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021

A backhoe loader collects debris on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A backhoe loader collects debris on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Friday, May 28, 2021

Sri Lankan navy members remove debris on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan navy members remove debris on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour as villagers push the cargo spilled from it on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour as villagers push the cargo spilled from it on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021

A Sri Lankan navy member removes debris on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Sri Lankan navy member removes debris on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021

Villagers search for cargos on a beach spilled from MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Villagers search for cargos on a beach spilled from MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 25. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 25. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 25, 2021

An officer from National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency collects samples of cargo spilled from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

An officer from National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency collects samples of cargo spilled from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021

A man wearing a protective mask looks on as smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A man wearing a protective mask looks on as smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container in the seas off the Colombo Harbour, in Sri Lanka, May 26. Sri Lanka Airforce Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021

People look as the debris of cargos spilled from MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

People look as the debris of cargos spilled from MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship is seen in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Smoke rises from a fire onboard the MV X-Press Pearl container ship is seen in the seas off the Colombo Harbour in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, May 26. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Sri Lankan navy members remove debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan navy members remove debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire off the Colombo Harbour, on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021

Sri Lankan navy members remove debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan navy members remove debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021

A Sri Lankan navy member carries a sack with debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A Sri Lankan navy member carries a sack with debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021

Sri Lankan navy members remove debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan navy members remove debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021

Sri Lankan navy members remove debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lankan navy members remove debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship on a beach in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 27. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021

