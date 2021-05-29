Sri Lanka cleans up after massive container ship fire

Sri Lankan Navy members push the debris washed off to a beach from the MV X-Press Pearl container ship, which caught fire off Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka May 28, 2021. The vessel, sailing with a Singaporean flag and carrying cosmetics and...more

