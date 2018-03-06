Edition:
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy. Sri Lanka has declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 06, 2018
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard a road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard a road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy. REUTERS/Stringer

