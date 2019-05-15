Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence
A Muslim man looks at damage inside a mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. Sri Lankan police arrested 23 people on Tuesday in connection with a spate of attacks on Muslim-owned homes and shops in apparent reprisal for the...more
Muslim men stand near a damaged three-wheeler, after a mob attack in a mosque in the nearby village of Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim man looks on outside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim man looks at the broken window inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim woman reacts next to a burnt motor bike and her house after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. Mobs moved through towns in Sri Lanka's northwest on motorbikes and in buses, ransacking mosques, burning Korans and attacking shops...more
A Muslim man walks next to his burnt shop after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. Police said they arrested 23 people from across the island for inciting violence against Muslims, who make up less than 10 percent of Sri Lanka's 22...more
Muslim villagers carry the dead body of Mohamed Salim Fowzul Ameer, who died in a mob attack, during the funeral ceremony at a mosque in Kottaramulla, Sri Lanka May 14. Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the situation is under control and no new...more
Muslim villagers react next to the dead body of Mohamed Salim Fowzul Ameer, who died in a mob attack, during the funeral ceremony at a mosque in Kottaramulla, Sri Lanka May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
The damages inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack are seen in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman looks on as Sri Lankan soldiers guard a road after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's police officers from crime scene division inspect the damages in a shop after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man rides a bicycle on an empty road during a curfew in Kurunegala, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
The damages inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack are seen in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim man looks at damages inside a mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim man is seen next to his burnt shop after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan soldiers patrol a road of Hettipola on top of an armored vehicle, after a mob attack in a mosque in the nearby village of Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A boy stands next to a burnt shop after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim man walks inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim man stands in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka, May 13. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lanka's police officers from crime scene division inspect a burnt shop after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim man walks inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Muslim men are seen inside the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka, May 13. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Muslim men stand in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka, May 13. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Sri Lankan soldiers patrol a road of Hettipola after a mob attack in a mosque in the nearby village of Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim man stands inside the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka, May 13. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
