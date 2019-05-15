Edition:
Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence

A Muslim man looks at damage inside a mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. Sri Lankan police arrested 23 people on Tuesday in connection with a spate of attacks on Muslim-owned homes and shops in apparent reprisal for the Easter bombings by Islamist militants that killed more than 250 people. Soldiers in armored vehicles patrolled the towns hit by sectarian violence this week as residents recalled how Muslims had hid in paddy fields to escape mobs carrying rods and swords, incensed over the militant attacks. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Muslim men stand near a damaged three-wheeler, after a mob attack in a mosque in the nearby village of Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A Muslim man looks on outside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A Muslim man looks at the broken window inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A Muslim woman reacts next to a burnt motor bike and her house after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. Mobs moved through towns in Sri Lanka's northwest on motorbikes and in buses, ransacking mosques, burning Korans and attacking shops with petrol bombs in rioting that began on Sunday, Muslim residents said. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A Muslim man walks next to his burnt shop after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. Police said they arrested 23 people from across the island for inciting violence against Muslims, who make up less than 10 percent of Sri Lanka's 22 million people who are predominantly Sinhalese Buddhists. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Muslim villagers carry the dead body of Mohamed Salim Fowzul Ameer, who died in a mob attack, during the funeral ceremony at a mosque in Kottaramulla, Sri Lanka May 14. Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the situation is under control and no new incidents had been reported on Tuesday. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Muslim villagers react next to the dead body of Mohamed Salim Fowzul Ameer, who died in a mob attack, during the funeral ceremony at a mosque in Kottaramulla, Sri Lanka May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
The damages inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack are seen in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A woman looks on as Sri Lankan soldiers guard a road after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Sri Lanka's police officers from crime scene division inspect the damages in a shop after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A man rides a bicycle on an empty road during a curfew in Kurunegala, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
The damages inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack are seen in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A Muslim man looks at damages inside a mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A Muslim man is seen next to his burnt shop after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Sri Lankan soldiers patrol a road of Hettipola on top of an armored vehicle, after a mob attack in a mosque in the nearby village of Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A boy stands next to a burnt shop after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A Muslim man walks inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A Muslim man stands in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka, May 13. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Sri Lanka's police officers from crime scene division inspect a burnt shop after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A Muslim man walks inside the Al-Masjidul Hudha mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Muslim men are seen inside the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka, May 13. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Muslim men stand in front of the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka, May 13. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Sri Lankan soldiers patrol a road of Hettipola after a mob attack in a mosque in the nearby village of Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka, May 14. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
A Muslim man stands inside the Abbraar Masjid mosque after a mob attack in Kiniyama, Sri Lanka, May 13. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
