Sri Lanka towns hit by anti-Muslim violence

A Muslim man looks at damage inside a mosque after a mob attack in Kottampitiya, Sri Lanka May 14. Sri Lankan police arrested 23 people on Tuesday in connection with a spate of attacks on Muslim-owned homes and shops in apparent reprisal for the Easter bombings by Islamist militants that killed more than 250 people. Soldiers in armored vehicles patrolled the towns hit by sectarian violence this week as residents recalled how Muslims had hid in paddy fields to escape mobs carrying rods and swords, incensed over the militant attacks. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

