St. Croix after Hurricane Maria
Residents and cars make their way around and under obstacles blocking a main road nearly a week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Clothes are dried on the gnarled remains of a tree that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria at a shelter for displaced persons on St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Neil Galloway repairs his roof after it was blown off by Hurricane Maria in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A car is surrounded by the mangled remains of a recycling and waste management center that was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A car drives on a sidewalk to squeeze past fallen utility lines and trees more than a week after Hurricane Maria struck the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A resident cycles past a fast food restaurant that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Joyann Santiago stands in the doorway of her badly-damaged home, including an uncovered roof, one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A resident climbs over fallen trees at the destroyed entrance to a friend's home in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A resident using his smartphone sits in front of his home near a solar-powered light he set up on the sidewalk as power on the island remains out more than a week after Hurricane Maria hit, in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands....more
Toppled trees lie on a tennis court after Hurricane Maria battered St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Shopping carts form a barrier behind which customers line up to wait for admission into a supermarket store during a break in the daily curfew more than a week after Hurricane Maria struck St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Residents work to repair a roof that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria late into the day in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A badly damaged neighborhood is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, , U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A resident walks past a partially-destroyed house and amidst downed power and utility lines one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Workers contracted by the local electricity authority remove a shattered utility pole after Hurricane Maria wreaked havoc on the island, in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Two soiled and rumpled American flags lie near the entrance to a gym that was completely destroyed by Hurricane Maria in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Toppled shipping containers and destroyed road is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, , U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A man stands outside a destroyed home in this aerial photo from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A car is seen crushed by steel beams and roofing that was mangled in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria at a recycling and waste management center in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Roof shingles, a playground and the sign of a restaurant lie scattered on hurricane-battered St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A car carefully navigates around and under obstacles on a road one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Solar panels destroyed by Hurricane Maria litter a solar farm on the grounds of the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Christiansted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Drivers navigate under a downed power line one week after Hurricane Maria raked the island, in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A giant sign in the front yard of a St. Croix homeowner asks U.S. President Donald Trump for "tremendous! huge! best ever!" relief for the U.S. Virgin Islands, as seen from a Navy helicopter passing over St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands....more
