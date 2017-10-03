Edition:
United States
Tue Oct 3, 2017

St. Croix after Maria

Dulce Castillo De Danielsen, a 59-year old resident of hard-hit Frederiksted, stands near the large tree that landed on the property where she lives, 13 days after the storm raked the island, on St. Croix. "I want to move, I want to move," she said, "I want someone to help me." REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Kimari Gonzalez, a 24-year old barber, cuts a customer's hair in the back alley behind a friend's pizza restaurant with an operating generator, because the barbershop where he normally works remains flooded and without electricity 12 days after Hurricane Maria struck, on St. Croix. "We're dealing with it as best we can," said Gonzalez, adding that "People here help each other, it's a small place and we know each other." REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Sharmaine Williams Stapleton fans a wood stove during an informal street gathering in the darkened neighborhood of Whim Estate, which remained without power 13 days after Hurricane Maria, in the hard-hit Frederiksted area of St. Croix. The street gathering of a few families to eat and relax "is the best way to deal with what's happened," she said. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Residents work in flood waters to clear a drain blocked by debris from Hurricane Maria as the island receives torrential rains, on St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Melville Boddie prays with Reverend Gregory Gibson during Sunday Mass at St. John's Episcopal Church in Christiansted, 13 days after Hurricane Maria raked the island, on St. Croix. "I want to tell the people of St. Croix and the Virgin Islands to be strong and to be patient," said Boddie. "Everything is going to work out." REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Neil Galloway piles up debris from his and his neighbors' houses in the back yard of his badly damaged property, 13 days after Hurricane Maria raked Whim Estate in the hard-hit Frederiksted area of St. Croix. "Everyone who had a concrete roof is happy like a pig in mud right now," he said, adding that new building codes should require more robust roofs across the islands in the future. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Sheila Gumbs pushes away rain water pooling on a tarp covering a destroyed section of a relative's roof in the hard-hit Whim Estate section of Frederiksted 12 days after Hurricane Maria struck, on St. Croix. "The community is coming together to help each other," said Gumbs. "That's what this place is about." REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Fior Monegro, an 81-year old resident of Frederiksted, puts her hands on a large tree that crashed into her property when Hurricane Maria struck the island 13 days ago, on St. Croix. "Nobody has come to help, nothing," said Monegro. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Dulce Castillo De Danielsen, a 59-year old resident of hard-hit Frederiksted, reacts while showing her rain-soaked bed in the property where she lives, 13 days after the storm raked the island, on St. Croix. "Look at my bed, it's full of water," she said. "Tonight I don't know where I'm going to sleep." REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Sharmaine Williams Stapleton looks at her mobile device under the moonlight in the darkened neighborhood of Whim Estate, which remains without power 13 days after Hurricane Maria, in the hard-hit Frederiksted area of St. Croix. "Every night I go to bed, I think I hear a roar like a jet engine, just like when Maria hit," she said. "Every night at bed time, it's like I'm reliving it." REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
Kimari Gonzalez, a 24-year old barber, cuts a customer's hair in the back alley behind a friend's pizza restaurant with an operating generator, because the barbershop where he normally works remains flooded and without electricity 12 days after Hurricane Maria struck, on St. Croix. "We're dealing with it as best we can," said Gonzalez, adding that "People here help each other, it's a small place and we know each other." REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Tuesday, October 03, 2017
