St. Croix after Maria
Dulce Castillo De Danielsen, a 59-year old resident of hard-hit Frederiksted, stands near the large tree that landed on the property where she lives, 13 days after the storm raked the island, on St. Croix. "I want to move, I want to move," she said,...more
Kimari Gonzalez, a 24-year old barber, cuts a customer's hair in the back alley behind a friend's pizza restaurant with an operating generator, because the barbershop where he normally works remains flooded and without electricity 12 days after...more
Sharmaine Williams Stapleton fans a wood stove during an informal street gathering in the darkened neighborhood of Whim Estate, which remained without power 13 days after Hurricane Maria, in the hard-hit Frederiksted area of St. Croix. The street...more
Residents work in flood waters to clear a drain blocked by debris from Hurricane Maria as the island receives torrential rains, on St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Melville Boddie prays with Reverend Gregory Gibson during Sunday Mass at St. John's Episcopal Church in Christiansted, 13 days after Hurricane Maria raked the island, on St. Croix. "I want to tell the people of St. Croix and the Virgin Islands to be...more
Neil Galloway piles up debris from his and his neighbors' houses in the back yard of his badly damaged property, 13 days after Hurricane Maria raked Whim Estate in the hard-hit Frederiksted area of St. Croix. "Everyone who had a concrete roof is...more
Sheila Gumbs pushes away rain water pooling on a tarp covering a destroyed section of a relative's roof in the hard-hit Whim Estate section of Frederiksted 12 days after Hurricane Maria struck, on St. Croix. "The community is coming together to help...more
Fior Monegro, an 81-year old resident of Frederiksted, puts her hands on a large tree that crashed into her property when Hurricane Maria struck the island 13 days ago, on St. Croix. "Nobody has come to help, nothing," said Monegro. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Dulce Castillo De Danielsen, a 59-year old resident of hard-hit Frederiksted, reacts while showing her rain-soaked bed in the property where she lives, 13 days after the storm raked the island, on St. Croix. "Look at my bed, it's full of water," she...more
Sharmaine Williams Stapleton looks at her mobile device under the moonlight in the darkened neighborhood of Whim Estate, which remains without power 13 days after Hurricane Maria, in the hard-hit Frederiksted area of St. Croix. "Every night I go to...more
Kimari Gonzalez, a 24-year old barber, cuts a customer's hair in the back alley behind a friend's pizza restaurant with an operating generator, because the barbershop where he normally works remains flooded and without electricity 12 days after...more
Next Slideshows
Women of Saudi Arabia
A glimpse of everyday life for women in Saudi Arabia, as the Islamic kingdom ends the ban on women drivers.
Pictures of the month: September
Our top photos from the past month.
Searching for migrants on the Mediterranean
On board the MV Seefuchs, a German NGO migrant rescue ship, during operations off the Libyan coast.
Catalonia protests after violent secession vote
Metro stations were closed, pickets blocked roads and state workers walked out during a general strike in Catalonia, after Spanish police used batons and rubber...
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.