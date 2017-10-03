St. Croix after Maria

Kimari Gonzalez, a 24-year old barber, cuts a customer's hair in the back alley behind a friend's pizza restaurant with an operating generator, because the barbershop where he normally works remains flooded and without electricity 12 days after...more

Kimari Gonzalez, a 24-year old barber, cuts a customer's hair in the back alley behind a friend's pizza restaurant with an operating generator, because the barbershop where he normally works remains flooded and without electricity 12 days after Hurricane Maria struck, on St. Croix. "We're dealing with it as best we can," said Gonzalez, adding that "People here help each other, it's a small place and we know each other." REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

