Wed Jun 12, 2019

St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins to win first Stanley Cup

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) holds the Stanley Cup in front of his team after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in game seven of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden in Boston, June 12, 2019. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues players pose for a team photo with the Stanley Cup. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues players celebrate. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues defenseman Michael Del Zotto (42) hoists the Stanley Cup. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) shakes hands with St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50). Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins players react from the bench after losing. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev hoists the Stanley Cup. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues players celebrate. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) celebrates. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) hoists the Stanley Cup. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Sanford (12) celebrates with left wing David Perron (57) and center Ryan O'Reilly (90) after scoring a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the third period. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates with the Conn Smythe Trophy. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues fans celebrate at the Blues watch party after center Ryan O'Reilly (not pictured) scored during the first period at Enterprise Center. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) celebrates with teammates. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) and defenseman Carl Gunnarsson (4) celebrate a goal by left wing Zach Sanford (not pictured) past Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) in the third period. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues fans celebrate at the Blues watch party after defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (not pictured) scored during the first period. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) sweeps the puck out of the crease after it got behind goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during the second period. Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) checks Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (48) along the boards during the third period. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) and defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) reach for a puck in front of the net during the second period. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (27) celebrates with teammates Alexander Steen (20) and Jay Bouwmeester (19) after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save as Boston Bruins left wing Marcus Johansson (90) looks for the puck during the first period. Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with left wing David Perron (57), defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (19), and left wing Sammy Blais (9) during the first period. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (7) is checked by Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) during the second period. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup

USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup

