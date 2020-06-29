St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home

A woman draws her firearm on protestors as they enter her neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. Several protesters could be seen urging others to keep walking in a bid to keep the...more

A woman draws her firearm on protestors as they enter her neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. Several protesters could be seen urging others to keep walking in a bid to keep the situation contained. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant

Close