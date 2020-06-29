St. Louis couple threatens protesters with guns outside their home
A man and woman draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A man and woman draw their firearms on protestors as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A woman draws her firearm on protestors as they enter her neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. Several protesters could be seen urging others to keep walking in a bid to keep the...more
A man holds his firearm as protesters enter his neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A couple draws their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A couple draws their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighbourhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. Daniel Shular/via REUTERS
A woman draws her firearm on protesters as they enter her neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A couple draws their firearms on protestors, one of whom holds a video camera and microphone (R), during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A couple draws their firearms on protestors as they enter their neighbourhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. DANIEL SHULAR/via REUTERS
A woman draws a firearm on protesters as they enter her neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A man and woman draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A man and woman draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A man and woman draw their firearms on protesters as they enter their neighborhood during a protest against St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, in St. Louis, Missouri, June 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
