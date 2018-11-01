Stacey Abrams campaigns to be first female African-American governor
Stacey Abrams, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, poses for a quick portrait before speaking to a crowd in Riverdale. Abrams is running to be the first U.S. female African-American governor. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, Stacey Abrams, walks out on stage at Morton Theater to speak to a crowd ahead of the midterm elections in Athens, October 26. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Stacey Abrams,Democratic gubernatorial candidate for Georgia, is welcomed by a crowd of supporters in Fayetteville, October 25. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Stacey Abrams supporters take photos as she speaks to a crowd at the Atlanta Underground in Atlanta, October 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A protester holds an old Georgia state flag, which features the Confederate flag, as Stacey Abrams walks upstairs to speak to a crowd in, Newnan, October 25. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Veterans listen closely to Stacey Abrams in Riverdale, Georgia, October 27. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A Stacey Abrams supporter wears a Make History shirt while listening to Abrams speak in Conyers, October 26. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Rapper and actor Common, supporting Stacey Abrams, at a Souls to the Polls rally in Atlanta, October 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Stacey Abrams speaks to a crowd at Brenau University in Gainesville, October 26. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A Stacey Abrams yard sign with a black X sits in a yard close to Valdosta State University in Valdosta, October 24. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A supporter of Stacey Abrams holds up a voting sign and an American flag as Abrams speaks to a crowd in Columbus, October 25. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Stacey Abrams takes a selfie with the crowd ahead of the midterm elections, at Morton Theatre in Athens, October 26. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A young girl hides under her father's coat at a Stacey Abrams rally in Riverdale, October 27. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A light shines on a Stacey Abrams sign at an evening rally at Jack Cooper Holding Corp. in Kennesaw, October 27. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Attorney General candidate Charlie Bailey, who has been on tour with the Stacey Abrams, listens at a rally in Atlanta, October 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A crowd chanting Stacey Abrams' name waits anxiously for the candidate in Valdosta, October 24. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A woman impersonating President Donald Tump gestures to at a Stacey Abrams rally in Atlanta, October 28. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A woman wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt cheers during Stacey Abrams' speech in Newnan, October 25. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
Supporters listen closely to Stacey Abrams in Fayetteville, October 25. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
A Stacey Abrams supporter listens to her speak at an outdoor evening rally in Kennesaw October 27. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant
