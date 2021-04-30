Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 45
Ultra Orthodox Jews look at stairs with waste on it in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night...more
A man holds a left over glasses on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations, April 30. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations, April 30. ...more
A security personnel collects hats of Orthodox Jews into plastic bags on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/Ronen...more
An Ultra Orthodox Jew stands next to left over glasses on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/ David Cohen-JINIPIX
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
A man holds part of trousers next to other personal belongings of Orthodox Jews on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/...more
Personal belongings of Orthodox Jews can be seen on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Ultra Orthodox Jews stand next to left over belongings on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Rescue workers take a dead body into an ambulance on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/Stringer
Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/ David Cohen-JINIPIX
Rescue workers take a dead body into an ambulance on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Policemen stand on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A man holds personal belongings of Orthodox Jews on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
Plastic bags with hats of Orthodox Jews in it can be seen on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A rescue worker carries plastic bags with hats of Orthodox Jews in it on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Plastic bags with hats of Orthodox Jews in it can be seen on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Black yarmulkas are seen on stairs with other waste on it as well in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Medics and rescue workers carry stretchers at the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/ David...more
Jewish worshippers walk on Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage, April 30. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
