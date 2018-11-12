Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 12, 2018 | 2:40pm EST

Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018

Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee arrives for the World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Los Angeles, California June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee arrives for the World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Los Angeles, California June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, June 29, 2017
Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee arrives for the World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Los Angeles, California June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 16
Actor Chadwick Boseman and comic book legend Stan Lee arrive for the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles, California, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Chadwick Boseman and comic book legend Stan Lee arrive for the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles, California, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Actor Chadwick Boseman and comic book legend Stan Lee arrive for the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles, California, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 16
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee attends a tribute event "Extraordinary: Stan Lee" at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee attends a tribute event "Extraordinary: Stan Lee" at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee attends a tribute event "Extraordinary: Stan Lee" at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 16
Stan Lee greets cast member Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Stan Lee greets cast member Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Stan Lee greets cast member Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 16
Stan Lee poses with actress Nichelle Nichols after placing his hand, footprints and signature in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Stan Lee poses with actress Nichelle Nichols after placing his hand, footprints and signature in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Stan Lee poses with actress Nichelle Nichols after placing his hand, footprints and signature in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 16
Executive producer Stan Lee signs autographs at the premiere of "Doctor Strange" in Hollywood, California October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Executive producer Stan Lee signs autographs at the premiere of "Doctor Strange" in Hollywood, California October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
Executive producer Stan Lee signs autographs at the premiere of "Doctor Strange" in Hollywood, California October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 16
Stan Lee shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Stan Lee shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Stan Lee shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 16
Stan Lee signs autographs to fans at the premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" in Hollywood, California June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Stan Lee signs autographs to fans at the premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" in Hollywood, California June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Stan Lee signs autographs to fans at the premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" in Hollywood, California June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
8 / 16
Stan Lee gestures as he poses at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Stan Lee gestures as he poses at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2013
Stan Lee gestures as he poses at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 16
Comic book creator and executive producer Stan Lee poses alongside cast member Scarlett Johansson at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Comic book creator and executive producer Stan Lee poses alongside cast member Scarlett Johansson at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2012
Comic book creator and executive producer Stan Lee poses alongside cast member Scarlett Johansson at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 16
Stan Lee poses on a motorcycle at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Stan Lee poses on a motorcycle at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2012
Stan Lee poses on a motorcycle at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 16
Stan Lee and wife Joan gesture as they arrive at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Stan Lee and wife Joan gesture as they arrive at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, January 22, 2012
Stan Lee and wife Joan gesture as they arrive at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
12 / 16
Stan Lee touches his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Stan Lee touches his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Tuesday, January 04, 2011
Stan Lee touches his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 16
President George W. Bush shares a light moment with comic book creator Stan Lee as Lee is presented with a National Medal of Arts during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President George W. Bush shares a light moment with comic book creator Stan Lee as Lee is presented with a National Medal of Arts during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2008
President George W. Bush shares a light moment with comic book creator Stan Lee as Lee is presented with a National Medal of Arts during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
14 / 16
Stan Lee poses at the premiere of the new action film "Spider-Man 2," in Los Angeles June 22, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Stan Lee poses at the premiere of the new action film "Spider-Man 2," in Los Angeles June 22, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Stan Lee poses at the premiere of the new action film "Spider-Man 2," in Los Angeles June 22, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
15 / 16
Stan Lee, creator of comic book character "The Hulk", and actor Lou Ferrigno, who portrayed "The Hulk" on television, give their best "Hulk" pose for photographers at the premiere of the new action film "The Hulk" in Los Angeles June 17, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Stan Lee, creator of comic book character "The Hulk", and actor Lou Ferrigno, who portrayed "The Hulk" on television, give their best "Hulk" pose for photographers at the premiere of the new action film "The Hulk" in Los Angeles June 17, 2003....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Stan Lee, creator of comic book character "The Hulk", and actor Lou Ferrigno, who portrayed "The Hulk" on television, give their best "Hulk" pose for photographers at the premiere of the new action film "The Hulk" in Los Angeles June 17, 2003. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere

Next Slideshows

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere

Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the Harry Potter prequel "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris.

Nov 08 2018
AMA red carpet style

AMA red carpet style

Style from the American Music Awards.

Oct 10 2018
New York Comic Con style

New York Comic Con style

Attendees at New York Comic Con in Manhattan.

Oct 05 2018
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Oct 02 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Gaza-Israel conflict flares up

Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted deadly fighting in the enclave.

White nationalist rally in Arkansas

White nationalist rally in Arkansas

Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the United States, rally in Little Rock.

Veterans Day across America

Veterans Day across America

Americans honor their military veterans.

Air show over China

Air show over China

The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and others perform during the Zhuhai Airshow.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.

California burning

California burning

Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s history.

100 years since World War One

100 years since World War One

November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.

World leaders mark WW1 centenary

World leaders mark WW1 centenary

Leaders gather in France to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Some of our top sports photography from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast