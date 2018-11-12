Stan Lee: 1922 - 2018
Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee arrives for the World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in Los Angeles, California June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Chadwick Boseman and comic book legend Stan Lee arrive for the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" in Los Angeles, California, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee attends a tribute event "Extraordinary: Stan Lee" at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stan Lee greets cast member Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stan Lee poses with actress Nichelle Nichols after placing his hand, footprints and signature in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Executive producer Stan Lee signs autographs at the premiere of "Doctor Strange" in Hollywood, California October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stan Lee shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stan Lee signs autographs to fans at the premiere of Marvel's "Ant-Man" in Hollywood, California June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Stan Lee gestures as he poses at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comic book creator and executive producer Stan Lee poses alongside cast member Scarlett Johansson at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Stan Lee poses on a motorcycle at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Stan Lee and wife Joan gesture as they arrive at the 23rd annual Producers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Stan Lee touches his newly unveiled star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, January 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
President George W. Bush shares a light moment with comic book creator Stan Lee as Lee is presented with a National Medal of Arts during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Stan Lee poses at the premiere of the new action film "Spider-Man 2," in Los Angeles June 22, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Stan Lee, creator of comic book character "The Hulk", and actor Lou Ferrigno, who portrayed "The Hulk" on television, give their best "Hulk" pose for photographers at the premiere of the new action film "The Hulk" in Los Angeles June 17, 2003....more
Next Slideshows
'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' premiere
Cast members celebrate the world premiere of the Harry Potter prequel "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris.
AMA red carpet style
Style from the American Music Awards.
New York Comic Con style
Attendees at New York Comic Con in Manhattan.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
MORE IN PICTURES
Gaza-Israel conflict flares up
Palestinians in Gaza fired dozens of rockets at southern Israel on Monday and Israel launched retaliatory air strikes, a day after an Israeli incursion prompted deadly fighting in the enclave.
White nationalist rally in Arkansas
Members of the National Socialist Movement, one of the largest white nationalist type groups in the United States, rally in Little Rock.
Veterans Day across America
Americans honor their military veterans.
Air show over China
The Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force and others perform during the Zhuhai Airshow.
Migrant caravan heads north
A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, even as Trump orders 7,000 troops to the border and has effectively suspended the granting of asylum to migrants who cross illegally.
California burning
Two giant wildfires rage at opposite ends of California, including a blaze in the north that is now one of the deadliest and most destructive in the state s history.
100 years since World War One
November marks a full century since the Armistice that ended World War One.
World leaders mark WW1 centenary
Leaders gather in France to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.
Week in sports
Some of our top sports photography from the past week.