'Star Trek: Picard' premiere
Actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen attend the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Britain January 15, 2020. Sir Patrick Stewart said returning to "Star Trek" was irresistible as he led a new generation of cast members down the red carpet...more
Patrick Stewart attends the premiere. The new 10-part series picks up Picard's life 20 years after the character last appeared in the film set in the 24th century. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Jeri Ryan attends the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Jeri Ryan attends the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Britain January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Jason Isaacs attends the premiere. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Isa Briones attends the premiere. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Harry Treadaway attends the premiere. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen attend the premiere. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Patrick Stewart attends the premiere. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Actor Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell attend the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Britain January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Patrick Stewart and other cast members pose. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan and Isa Briones attend the premiere. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen attend the premiere. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Kirsten Beyer, Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon and Akiva Goldsman attend the premiere. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
