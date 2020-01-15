'Star Trek: Picard' premiere

Actors Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen attend the premiere of "Star Trek: Picard" in London, Britain January 15, 2020. Sir Patrick Stewart said returning to "Star Trek" was irresistible as he led a new generation of cast members down the red carpet for the premiere of a series devoted to his much-loved character Jean-Luc Picard. The 79-year-old British actor had repeatedly refused efforts to lure him back as the starship captain Picard. But the writers of its latest chapter, "Star Trek: Picard", helped change his mind to the delight of science fiction fans and his character is due back on screens later this month after a two-decade break. "I came back because it was irresistible," Stewart said on the red carpet on Wednesday ahead of a screening at a cinema in London's Leicester Square. "I was intrigued and that intrigue grew into something very exciting which is why I'm back." REUTERS/Simon Dawson

