Star Wars Day
A person dressed as Chewbacca stands on a sidewalk as bicycle commuters pass by on 6th Avenue during a promotion for the upcoming film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Manhattan in New York City, New York, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Star Wars fan dressed in costume as Darth Vader is seen on a boat trip to Skellig Island during the inaugural 'May The 4th Be With You' festival in the County Kerry village of Portmagee, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A person dressed up as Chewbacca poses during a photocall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A Star Wars fan dressed in costume as Chewbacca displays the signs of seasickness on a boat trip to Skellig Island in the County Kerry village of Portmagee, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Two girls sit in a Lego Millennium Falcon-themed pedicab as a person dressed as Chewbacca stands by on 6th Avenue in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A person dressed up as Chewbacca poses during a photocall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A person dressed as Chewbacca walks up a sidewalk with commuters on 6th Avenue in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A person dressed as Chewbacca poses for a photo with a fan in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A person dressed up as Chewbacca poses during a photocall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Next Slideshows
NSync gets a star
Boy band 'NSync is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Celebrities in wax
Wax sculptures of famous faces.
Time 100 Gala
Entertainers, political and social activists and business titans mixed at the Time magazine gala to honor its list of the 100 most influential people.
MORE IN PICTURES
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Royal wedding dresses
What the bride wore at past royal weddings.
Venezuelans flee crisis to Brazil
More than 52,000 Venezuelans have arrived in Brazil since the start of 2017, fleeing the hunger and violence of economic collapse in Venezuela.
Caravan members seek U.S. asylum
Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum despite sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, bringing the total to 158 since last weekend.
Women on the protest line at Gaza-Israel border
Women are an integral part of the tent protests on the Gaza-Israel border, providing food, water, social media support, and rolling burning tires and hurling stones.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo
A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.