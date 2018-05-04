Edition:
Star Wars Day

A person dressed as Chewbacca stands on a sidewalk as bicycle commuters pass by on 6th Avenue during a promotion for the upcoming film "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Manhattan in New York City, New York, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A Star Wars fan dressed in costume as Darth Vader is seen on a boat trip to Skellig Island during the inaugural 'May The 4th Be With You' festival in the County Kerry village of Portmagee, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A person dressed up as Chewbacca poses during a photocall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A Star Wars fan dressed in costume as Chewbacca displays the signs of seasickness on a boat trip to Skellig Island in the County Kerry village of Portmagee, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
Two girls sit in a Lego Millennium Falcon-themed pedicab as a person dressed as Chewbacca stands by on 6th Avenue in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A person dressed up as Chewbacca poses during a photocall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A person dressed as Chewbacca walks up a sidewalk with commuters on 6th Avenue in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A person dressed as Chewbacca poses for a photo with a fan in Manhattan in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
A person dressed up as Chewbacca poses during a photocall in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2018
