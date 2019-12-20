Star Wars fan frenzy
A fan dressed as Kyle Ren awaits at a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Fans pose as they await a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Fans arrive at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Oakland, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A fan dressed as Rey gets snacks at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Oakland, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A Star Wars fan dressed as Chewbacca interacts with people as they walk by while waiting in line for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T....more
Star Wars fans dressed as stormtroopers arrive for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A Star Wars fan dressed as Lando Calrissian waits in line as costumed pedestrians walk by for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A fan dressed as Darth Malgus poses as he awaits a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Fans dressed as Jango Fett and Boba Fett await the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A fan dressed as Padm Amidala awaits for the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A person dressed as Darth Vader and others as Storm Troopers attend the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in London, Britain, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A fan dressed as Darth Sidious waits for the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans arrive at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Oakland, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A fan dressed as Darth Maul awaits for the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Star Wars fan dressed as a First Order snowtrooper performs for tourists while waiting in line for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T....more
Fans pose as TIE fighter pilots while they await for a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A man holds a R2-D2 popcorn and drink combo during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Star Wars fans in costume interact with tourists while waiting in line for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Fans pose as they await a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A Star Wars popcorn box is seen during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People watch the movie during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People take a picture during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
