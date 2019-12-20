Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 20, 2019 | 1:40pm EST

Star Wars fan frenzy

A fan dressed as Kyle Ren awaits at a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A fan dressed as Kyle Ren awaits at a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
A fan dressed as Kyle Ren awaits at a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
1 / 22
Fans pose as they await a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Fans pose as they await a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Fans pose as they await a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
2 / 22
Fans arrive at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Oakland, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Fans arrive at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Oakland, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
Fans arrive at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Oakland, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
3 / 22
A fan dressed as Rey gets snacks at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Oakland, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

A fan dressed as Rey gets snacks at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Oakland, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
A fan dressed as Rey gets snacks at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Oakland, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
4 / 22
A Star Wars fan dressed as Chewbacca interacts with people as they walk by while waiting in line for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A Star Wars fan dressed as Chewbacca interacts with people as they walk by while waiting in line for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T....more

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
A Star Wars fan dressed as Chewbacca interacts with people as they walk by while waiting in line for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
5 / 22
Star Wars fans dressed as stormtroopers arrive for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Star Wars fans dressed as stormtroopers arrive for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
Star Wars fans dressed as stormtroopers arrive for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
6 / 22
A Star Wars fan dressed as Lando Calrissian waits in line as costumed pedestrians walk by for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A Star Wars fan dressed as Lando Calrissian waits in line as costumed pedestrians walk by for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
A Star Wars fan dressed as Lando Calrissian waits in line as costumed pedestrians walk by for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
7 / 22
A fan dressed as Darth Malgus poses as he awaits a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

A fan dressed as Darth Malgus poses as he awaits a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
A fan dressed as Darth Malgus poses as he awaits a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
8 / 22
Fans dressed as Jango Fett and Boba Fett await the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans dressed as Jango Fett and Boba Fett await the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Fans dressed as Jango Fett and Boba Fett await the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 22
A fan dressed as Padm Amidala awaits for the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A fan dressed as Padm Amidala awaits for the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A fan dressed as Padm Amidala awaits for the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 22
A person dressed as Darth Vader and others as Storm Troopers attend the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in London, Britain, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A person dressed as Darth Vader and others as Storm Troopers attend the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in London, Britain, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A person dressed as Darth Vader and others as Storm Troopers attend the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in London, Britain, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
11 / 22
A fan dressed as Darth Sidious waits for the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A fan dressed as Darth Sidious waits for the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A fan dressed as Darth Sidious waits for the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 22
Fans arrive at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Oakland, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Fans arrive at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Oakland, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Friday, December 20, 2019
Fans arrive at the Grand Lake Theater for the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Oakland, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
Close
13 / 22
A fan dressed as Darth Maul awaits for the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A fan dressed as Darth Maul awaits for the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
A fan dressed as Darth Maul awaits for the start of the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in Los Angeles, California, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 22
A Star Wars fan dressed as a First Order snowtrooper performs for tourists while waiting in line for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

A Star Wars fan dressed as a First Order snowtrooper performs for tourists while waiting in line for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T....more

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
A Star Wars fan dressed as a First Order snowtrooper performs for tourists while waiting in line for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
15 / 22
Fans pose as TIE fighter pilots while they await for a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Fans pose as TIE fighter pilots while they await for a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Fans pose as TIE fighter pilots while they await for a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
16 / 22
A man holds a R2-D2 popcorn and drink combo during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A man holds a R2-D2 popcorn and drink combo during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
A man holds a R2-D2 popcorn and drink combo during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
17 / 22
Star Wars fans in costume interact with tourists while waiting in line for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Star Wars fans in costume interact with tourists while waiting in line for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
Star Wars fans in costume interact with tourists while waiting in line for the first showing of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" at TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
18 / 22
Fans pose as they await a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Fans pose as they await a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Fans pose as they await a gala screening of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" film in Cologne, Germany, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
19 / 22
A Star Wars popcorn box is seen during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A Star Wars popcorn box is seen during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
A Star Wars popcorn box is seen during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
20 / 22
People watch the movie during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People watch the movie during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
People watch the movie during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
21 / 22
People take a picture during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People take a picture during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
People take a picture during the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie opening night fan event in New York City, December 19, 2019 REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere

Next Slideshows

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere

The red carpet at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Dec 17 2019
A decade in showbiz: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddings

A decade in showbiz: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddings

Highlights from a decade marked by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, drama at Oscar time and a clutch of star-studded royal weddings.

Dec 06 2019
The art of Chanel

The art of Chanel

Chanel highlights the craftsmanship of its artisans at the Metiers d'Art show in Paris.

Dec 05 2019
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' portraits

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' portraits

Portraits of the cast and crew of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga.

Dec 05 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.

Celebrity breakups of 2019

Celebrity breakups of 2019

Couples who called it quits in 2019.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Los Angeles

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Los Angeles

Democratic White House contenders faced off in Los Angeles in the last debate of 2019, just one day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump.

Protests in India against citizenship law

Protests in India against citizenship law

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in India for days against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Celebrity deaths of 2019

Celebrity deaths of 2019

Famous faces we lost in 2019.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos this year.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from 2019.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast