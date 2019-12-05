Edition:
Pictures | Thu Dec 5, 2019 | 9:25am EST

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' portraits

Cast member Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Pasadena, California, December 3, 2019. The highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga is the ninth movie in the celebrated space franchise. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Cast member John Boyega, who plays Finn. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Cast member Billy Dee Williams, who plays Lando Calrissian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Cast members Oscar Isaac and Keri Russell, who play Poe Dameron and Zorii Bliss. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Cast members Joonas Suotamo (L) and Anthony Daniels, who play Chewbacca and C-3PO. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Cast members Kelly Marie Tran (L) and Naomi Ackie, who play Rose Tico and Jannah. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Director J.J. Abrams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Cast member Richard E. Grant, who plays Allegiant General Pryde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Cast member Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Cast member John Boyega. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Cast member Billy Dee Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Cast members Oscar Isaac and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Cast members Kelly Marie Tran (L) and Naomi Ackie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
Cast member John Boyega. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 03, 2019
