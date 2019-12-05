'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' portraits
Cast member Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Pasadena, California, December 3, 2019. The highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga is the ninth movie in...more
Cast member John Boyega, who plays Finn. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Billy Dee Williams, who plays Lando Calrissian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Oscar Isaac and Keri Russell, who play Poe Dameron and Zorii Bliss. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Joonas Suotamo (L) and Anthony Daniels, who play Chewbacca and C-3PO. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Kelly Marie Tran (L) and Naomi Ackie, who play Rose Tico and Jannah. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Director J.J. Abrams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Richard E. Grant, who plays Allegiant General Pryde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
