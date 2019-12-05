'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' portraits

Cast member Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Pasadena, California, December 3, 2019. The highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga is the ninth movie in...more

Cast member Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, poses for a portrait while promoting the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in Pasadena, California, December 3, 2019. The highly anticipated final chapter in the Skywalker film saga is the ninth movie in the celebrated space franchise. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

