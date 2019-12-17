'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere
Fans await the start of the premiere for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Daisy Ridley poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stormtroopers are seen at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chewbacca arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
JJ Abrams attends the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DIO and BB-8 arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stormtroopers are seen at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Harrison Ford. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Keri Russell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Naomi Ackie. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member John Boyega. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast members Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Joonas Suotamo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Anthony Daniels. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Richard E. Grant. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Billy Dee Williams. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Cast member Kelly Marie Tran. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Spike Lee attends the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
