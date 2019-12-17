Edition:
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere

Fans await the start of the premiere for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Cast member Daisy Ridley poses. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Cast members Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Stormtroopers are seen at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Chewbacca arrives. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
JJ Abrams attends the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
DIO and BB-8 arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Stormtroopers are seen at the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Harrison Ford. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Cast member Keri Russell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Cast member Naomi Ackie. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Cast member John Boyega. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Cast members Oscar Isaac and Kelly Marie Tran. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Stormtroopers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Cast member Joonas Suotamo. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Cast member Anthony Daniels. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Cast member Richard E. Grant. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Cast member Billy Dee Williams. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Cast member Kelly Marie Tran. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Spike Lee attends the premiere. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Cast member Daisy Ridley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
