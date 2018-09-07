Starbucks's first Italian cafe
An employee prepares a coffee inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan, Italy, September 4, 2018. Coffee-obsessed Italy has more than 57,000 cafes and Starbucks, at its lavish roastery decorated with brass and marble, is...more
Customers wait in queue at the entrance of Starbucks Reserve Roastery during the opening day in downtown Milan. People who stood in line in the central Cordusio square seemed undeterred by the prices which have drawn complaints from an Italian...more
People are seen in front of the entrance of Starbucks Reserve Roastery during the opening day in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A staff member of Starbucks Reserve Roastery offers coffee to the customers in queue waiting at the entrance, during the opening day in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An employee prepares a coffee inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. The cafe features a green industrial-scale roaster and serves coffee made only with premium-quality Arabica beans, while most Italian cafes use a...more
Employees prepare coffee inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. The Milan shop is Starbucks first roastery in Europe. There are two others, in Seattle and Shanghai. The coffee market is one of the few fast-growing...more
Roasted coffee is seen inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Employees are seen inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
General view of the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An employee prepares a coffee inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alembics are seen inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The entrance of the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
General view of the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The Starbucks Reserve Roastery logo is seen inside the new flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
