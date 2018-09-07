Edition:
Starbucks's first Italian cafe

An employee prepares a coffee inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan, Italy, September 4, 2018. Coffee-obsessed Italy has more than 57,000 cafes and Starbucks, at its lavish roastery decorated with brass and marble, is charging almost twice what Italians are used to paying for their daily espresso drunk standing at a bar. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
An employee prepares a coffee inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan, Italy, September 4, 2018. Coffee-obsessed Italy has more than 57,000 cafes and Starbucks, at its lavish roastery decorated with brass and marble, is charging almost twice what Italians are used to paying for their daily espresso drunk standing at a bar. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Customers wait in queue at the entrance of Starbucks Reserve Roastery during the opening day in downtown Milan. People who stood in line in the central Cordusio square seemed undeterred by the prices which have drawn complaints from an Italian consumer association. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Customers wait in queue at the entrance of Starbucks Reserve Roastery during the opening day in downtown Milan. People who stood in line in the central Cordusio square seemed undeterred by the prices which have drawn complaints from an Italian consumer association. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People are seen in front of the entrance of Starbucks Reserve Roastery during the opening day in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
People are seen in front of the entrance of Starbucks Reserve Roastery during the opening day in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A staff member of Starbucks Reserve Roastery offers coffee to the customers in queue waiting at the entrance, during the opening day in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
A staff member of Starbucks Reserve Roastery offers coffee to the customers in queue waiting at the entrance, during the opening day in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An employee prepares a coffee inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. The cafe features a green industrial-scale roaster and serves coffee made only with premium-quality Arabica beans, while most Italian cafes use a cheaper blend. Cocktails, pastry and ice creams are also on sale at the store that marks the realization of a lifetime dream for Howard Schultz, the man who turned Starbucks into the world s biggest coffee chain. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
An employee prepares a coffee inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. The cafe features a green industrial-scale roaster and serves coffee made only with premium-quality Arabica beans, while most Italian cafes use a cheaper blend. Cocktails, pastry and ice creams are also on sale at the store that marks the realization of a lifetime dream for Howard Schultz, the man who turned Starbucks into the world s biggest coffee chain. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Employees prepare coffee inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. The Milan shop is Starbucks first roastery in Europe. There are two others, in Seattle and Shanghai. The coffee market is one of the few fast-growing areas of the drinks market and global food groups like Nestle are signing deals to get a share of the action. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Employees prepare coffee inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. The Milan shop is Starbucks first roastery in Europe. There are two others, in Seattle and Shanghai. The coffee market is one of the few fast-growing areas of the drinks market and global food groups like Nestle are signing deals to get a share of the action. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Roasted coffee is seen inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Roasted coffee is seen inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Employees are seen inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Employees are seen inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
General view of the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
General view of the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An employee prepares a coffee inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
An employee prepares a coffee inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Alembics are seen inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
Alembics are seen inside the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The entrance of the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
The entrance of the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
General view of the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
General view of the new Starbucks Reserve Roastery flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The Starbucks Reserve Roastery logo is seen inside the new flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Thursday, September 06, 2018
The Starbucks Reserve Roastery logo is seen inside the new flagship in downtown Milan. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
