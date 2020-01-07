Starlings in the sky
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat, Israel January 1, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A view of the Israeli-occupied West Bank is seen in the background as a murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group, as seen from Beit Kama. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Starlings perch on a power line near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Starlings perch on power lines near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group over a field near Kiryat Gat. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
