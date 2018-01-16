Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jan 16, 2018

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Migrating starlings are seen before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Migrating starlings are seen before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Migrating starlings are seen before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Migrating starlings are seen as they rest on a fence before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Migrating starlings are seen as they rest on a fence before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
Migrating starlings are seen as they rest on a fence before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
