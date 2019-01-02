Edition:
Pictures | Wed Jan 2, 2019

Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group above a waste facility near the city of Rahat, southern Israel January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group above a waste facility near the city of Rahat, southern Israel January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group above a waste facility near the city of Rahat, southern Israel January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly above trees near Rahat, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly above trees near Rahat, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly above trees near Rahat, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A cow stands nearby as a murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Rahat, December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A cow stands nearby as a murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Rahat, December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A cow stands nearby as a murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Rahat, December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group above a waste facility near Rahat, December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group above a waste facility near Rahat, December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group above a waste facility near Rahat, December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly above a waste facility near Rahat, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly above a waste facility near Rahat, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly above a waste facility near Rahat, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly across the sky as a mosque is seen in background near Rahat, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly across the sky as a mosque is seen in background near Rahat, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly across the sky as a mosque is seen in background near Rahat, December 25, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group next to black kites near Rahat, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group next to black kites near Rahat, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group next to black kites near Rahat, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near Rahat, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near Rahat, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near Rahat, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group above a waste facility near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group above a waste facility near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group above a waste facility near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group next to black kites near Rahat, December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group next to black kites near Rahat, December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group next to black kites near Rahat, December 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A digger is silhouetted as a murmuration of migrating starlings and black kites fly above it near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A digger is silhouetted as a murmuration of migrating starlings and black kites fly above it near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A digger is silhouetted as a murmuration of migrating starlings and black kites fly above it near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group next to black kites near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group next to black kites near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, January 02, 2019
A murmuration of migrating starlings fly in a group next to black kites near Rahat, January 1, 2019. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
