Pictures | Tue Feb 20, 2018 | 12:00pm EST

Stars and Stripes in Pyeongchang

A fan poses for a picture at the Olympics Sliding Centre. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Skier Skylar Weaver wears a stars and stripes suit as he poses on a piste at the YongPyong mountain resort, Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Fans with a cardboard cutout of Russian president Vladimir Putin take pictures before the game against Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Shaun White celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's halfpipe with the U.S. flag. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Katie Uhlaender competes during the Women's Skeleton. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Gold medallist Chloe Kim and bronze medallist Arielle Gold hold U.S. flags as they celebrate the woman's halfpipe finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Gold medallist Jamie Anderson poses during flower ceremony for the Women's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
A fan waves flags before the Women�s Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Fans look on during women's preliminary ice hockey action. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Gold medallist Jamie Anderson walks with the U.S. flag and her board after the flower ceremony for the Women's Slopestyle finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 12, 2018
Fans arrive for the Women's Semifinal hockey game against Finland. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Supporters watch Women's Curling. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
Chloe Kim celebrates her win in the Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A fan cheers before the Olympic Athletes from Russia play the U.S. during a Preliminary Round Hockey game. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Sadie Bjornsen reacts during the Women's Cross-Country Skiing Sprint Classics Quarterfinals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A fan holds a U.S. flag during the hockey game against Slovakia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, February 19, 2018
A fan looks up at the scoreboard during the hockey game against Finland. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Erin Hamlin carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
