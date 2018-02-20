Stars and Stripes in Pyeongchang
A fan poses for a picture at the Olympics Sliding Centre. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Skier Skylar Weaver wears a stars and stripes suit as he poses on a piste at the YongPyong mountain resort, Pyeongchang, South Korea. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Fans with a cardboard cutout of Russian president Vladimir Putin take pictures before the game against Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Shaun White celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's halfpipe with the U.S. flag. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Katie Uhlaender competes during the Women's Skeleton. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Gold medallist Chloe Kim and bronze medallist Arielle Gold hold U.S. flags as they celebrate the woman's halfpipe finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gold medallist Jamie Anderson poses during flower ceremony for the Women's Slopestyle. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A fan waves flags before the Women�s Slalom. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fans look on during women's preliminary ice hockey action. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Gold medallist Jamie Anderson walks with the U.S. flag and her board after the flower ceremony for the Women's Slopestyle finals. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fans arrive for the Women's Semifinal hockey game against Finland. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters watch Women's Curling. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Chloe Kim celebrates her win in the Women's Halfpipe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fan cheers before the Olympic Athletes from Russia play the U.S. during a Preliminary Round Hockey game. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Sadie Bjornsen reacts during the Women's Cross-Country Skiing Sprint Classics Quarterfinals. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A fan holds a U.S. flag during the hockey game against Slovakia. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A fan looks up at the scoreboard during the hockey game against Finland. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Erin Hamlin carries the national flag during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
