Pictures | Mon Dec 2, 2019 | 5:20pm EST

Stars arrive for British Fashion Awards

Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Poppy Delevingne. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Julia Roberts and designer Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Liya Kebede. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Stella Maxwell. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Spanish model Jon Kortajarena. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Jordan Grants. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Charles Jeffrey. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Barbara Palvin, Giorgio Armani, Sara Sampaio and Nicholas Hoult. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Daisy Lowe. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Caroline Daur. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Lily James. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Caroline Daur. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Hana Cross. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Singer Miguel. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Racing car driver Lewis Hamilton. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Jessica Barden. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Clara Paget. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Ellie Bamber. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Sandra Oh. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Lara Stone. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Cindy Bruna. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Elsa Hosk. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Iris Law. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Barbara Palvin. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Lorena Rae. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Singer Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Chiara Ferragni. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Singer Nicole Scherzinger. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Designer Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Josephine De La Baume. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Singer Raye. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Adut Akech. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Amber Valletta. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Alexa Chung poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Fashion designer Phoebe English. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Designers Levi Palmer and Matthew Harding. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Fashion designer Zandra Rhodes. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Laura Carmichael. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Hana Cross. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Clara Paget. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Model Doina Ciobanu. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Singer Boy George. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Actor Noomi Rapace. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
Rapper Little Simz. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Monday, December 02, 2019
