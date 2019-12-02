Stars arrive for British Fashion Awards
Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Poppy Delevingne. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Singer Rihanna. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Singer Rita Ora. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Naomi Watts. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Julia Roberts and designer Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Liya Kebede. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Shailene Woodley. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Stella Maxwell. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Spanish model Jon Kortajarena. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Jordan Grants. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Charles Jeffrey. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Barbara Palvin, Giorgio Armani, Sara Sampaio and Nicholas Hoult. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Daisy Lowe. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Caroline Daur. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Lily James. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Hana Cross. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Singer Miguel. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Racing car driver Lewis Hamilton. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Jessica Barden. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Clara Paget. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Ellie Bamber. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Sandra Oh. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Lara Stone. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Cindy Bruna. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Elsa Hosk. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Iris Law. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Barbara Palvin. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Lorena Rae. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Singer Kylie Minogue. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Chiara Ferragni. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Singer Nicole Scherzinger. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Designer Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Josephine De La Baume. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Singer Raye. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Adut Akech. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Amber Valletta. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Alexa Chung poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Fashion designer Phoebe English. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Designers Levi Palmer and Matthew Harding. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Fashion designer Zandra Rhodes. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Irina Shayk. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Laura Carmichael. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Hana Cross. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Clara Paget. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Model Doina Ciobanu. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Singer Boy George. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor Noomi Rapace. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Rapper Little Simz. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
