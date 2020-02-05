State of the Union
President Donald Trump reacts near Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence as he arrives for the State of the Union address to a joint session of the Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4,...more
President Donald Trump begins to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
President Donald Trump reacts near Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump enters the House Chamber led by House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waits for President Donald Trump to arrive. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
Vice President Mike Pence arrives in the House Chamber. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
Lead House impeachment manager Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA) types on his phone as he and fellow manager and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stands beside him reading a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives behind Vice President Mike Pence. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is embraced by House lead impeachment manager and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff before the State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump arrive in the House Chamber. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
House impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talks with Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) and other colleagues. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) greets guests. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) arrives in the House Chamber. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
House lead impeachment manager and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) laughs with a colleague. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool
