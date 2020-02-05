Edition:
State of the Union

President Donald Trump reacts near Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence as he arrives for the State of the Union address to a joint session of the Congress in the House Chamber of the Capitol in Washington, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump begins to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

President Donald Trump reacts near Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump enters the House Chamber led by House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi waits for President Donald Trump to arrive. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Vice President Mike Pence arrives in the House Chamber. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Lead House impeachment manager Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA) types on his phone as he and fellow manager and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stands beside him reading a pocket copy of the U.S. Constitution. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives behind Vice President Mike Pence. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is embraced by House lead impeachment manager and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff before the State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House senior advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump arrive in the House Chamber. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

House impeachment manager Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talks with Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) and other colleagues. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) greets guests. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) arrives in the House Chamber. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

House lead impeachment manager and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) laughs with a colleague. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

