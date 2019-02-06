Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 5, 2019 | 10:25pm EST

State of the Union

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
1 / 28
President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 28
President Trump delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

President Trump delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Trump delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Close
3 / 28
President Trump gestures during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Trump gestures during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Trump gestures during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 28
Democratic women of the House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (C), remain in their seats as Senator Joe Manchin stands and applauds in front of them as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic women of the House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (C), remain in their seats as Senator Joe Manchin stands and applauds in front of them as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Democratic women of the House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (C), remain in their seats as Senator Joe Manchin stands and applauds in front of them as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 28
President Trump delivers the State of the Union address. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

President Trump delivers the State of the Union address. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Trump delivers the State of the Union address. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Close
6 / 28
President Trump delivered the State of the Union address. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

President Trump delivered the State of the Union address. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Trump delivered the State of the Union address. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Close
7 / 28
Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 28
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 28
Retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin salutes after being acknowledged by President Trump. REUTERS/Jim Young

Retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin salutes after being acknowledged by President Trump. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin salutes after being acknowledged by President Trump. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 28
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 28
First lady Melania Trump talks with Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, and cancer survivor Grace Eline, as she arrives in the first lady's box to attend President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Melania Trump talks with Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, and cancer survivor Grace Eline, as she arrives in the first lady's box to attend President Trump's second State of the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
First lady Melania Trump talks with Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, and cancer survivor Grace Eline, as she arrives in the first lady's box to attend President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
12 / 28
President Trump before delivering the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool via REUTERS

President Trump before delivering the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Trump before delivering the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 28
President Donald Trump arrives in the House chamber before delivering the State of the Union address. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

President Donald Trump arrives in the House chamber before delivering the State of the Union address. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Donald Trump arrives in the House chamber before delivering the State of the Union address. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Close
14 / 28
President Trump greets members of Congress as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Trump greets members of Congress as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Trump greets members of Congress as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 28
Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch at the Capitol. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch at the Capitol. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch at the Capitol. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Close
16 / 28
White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump stand with her brother Eric and his wife Lara as well as her brother Donald Trump Jr. and sister Tiffany as they await the start of President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump stand with her brother Eric and his wife Lara as well as her brother Donald Trump Jr. and sister Tiffany as they await the start of President Trump's second State of the Union address....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump stand with her brother Eric and his wife Lara as well as her brother Donald Trump Jr. and sister Tiffany as they await the start of President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 28
President Trump waves as he arrives to deliver his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump waves as he arrives to deliver his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Trump waves as he arrives to deliver his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 28
President Trump waves as he arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump waves as he arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Trump waves as he arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
19 / 28
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
20 / 28
White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp (L), Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (C) and Social Media Director Dan Scavino (R) wait for the start of President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp (L), Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (C) and Social Media Director Dan Scavino (R) wait for the start of President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp (L), Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (C) and Social Media Director Dan Scavino (R) wait for the start of President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 28
Rep. Ilhan Omar takes selfies with other female members of the House of Representatives as they await the start of President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Rep. Ilhan Omar takes selfies with other female members of the House of Representatives as they await the start of President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Rep. Ilhan Omar takes selfies with other female members of the House of Representatives as they await the start of President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
22 / 28
Members of Congress pose for a photo in the House Chamber before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Members of Congress pose for a photo in the House Chamber before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Members of Congress pose for a photo in the House Chamber before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
23 / 28
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives before President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives before President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives before President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
24 / 28
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gives a thumbs up behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for President Donald Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gives a thumbs up behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for President Donald Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gives a thumbs up behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for President Donald Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
25 / 28
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
26 / 28
Senator Mitt Romney talks with colleagues as he arrives for President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Senator Mitt Romney talks with colleagues as he arrives for President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Senator Mitt Romney talks with colleagues as he arrives for President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
27 / 28
President Donald Trump departs the White House to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

President Donald Trump departs the White House to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
President Donald Trump departs the White House to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

Next Slideshows

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

8:05pm EST
Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious...

7:40pm EST
Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing

Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing

The death toll from the failure of a tailings dam operated by miner Vale SA continues to rise.

6:50pm EST
New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

The New England Patriots return to Boston for their Super Bowl victory parade.

4:00pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope visits birthplace of Islam

Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious dialogue.

Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing

Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing

The death toll from the failure of a tailings dam operated by miner Vale SA continues to rise.

New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade

The New England Patriots return to Boston for their Super Bowl victory parade.

Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship

Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship

Paris's oldest fencing club, created in 1886, tries to keep the sport's traditions alive.

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Running on steam for the sauna marathon

Contestants from all over the world brave the cold and the heat to take part in the European sauna marathon in Otepaa, Estonia.

Best of Super Bowl LIII

Best of Super Bowl LIII

The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

Super Bowl halftime show

Super Bowl halftime show

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi take the stage for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast