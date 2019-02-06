State of the Union
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi watches as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Trump delivers the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
President Trump gestures during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Democratic women of the House of Representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (C), remain in their seats as Senator Joe Manchin stands and applauds in front of them as President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address....more
President Trump delivers the State of the Union address. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
President Trump delivered the State of the Union address. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin salutes after being acknowledged by President Trump. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young
First lady Melania Trump talks with Joshua Trump, a 6th grade student from Delaware who has been bullied because of his last name, and cancer survivor Grace Eline, as she arrives in the first lady's box to attend President Trump's second State of the...more
President Trump before delivering the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool via REUTERS
President Donald Trump arrives in the House chamber before delivering the State of the Union address. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
President Trump greets members of Congress as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supreme Court Justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch at the Capitol. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS
White House advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump stand with her brother Eric and his wife Lara as well as her brother Donald Trump Jr. and sister Tiffany as they await the start of President Trump's second State of the Union address....more
President Trump waves as he arrives to deliver his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Trump waves as he arrives. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp (L), Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (C) and Social Media Director Dan Scavino (R) wait for the start of President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Rep. Ilhan Omar takes selfies with other female members of the House of Representatives as they await the start of President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of Congress pose for a photo in the House Chamber before President Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Young
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives before President Trump delivers his second State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer gives a thumbs up behind Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as they arrive for President Donald Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his wife Ashley arrives before President Donald Trump delivers his second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senator Mitt Romney talks with colleagues as he arrives for President Trump's second State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump departs the White House to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Next Slideshows
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Pope visits birthplace of Islam
Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious...
Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing
The death toll from the failure of a tailings dam operated by miner Vale SA continues to rise.
New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade
The New England Patriots return to Boston for their Super Bowl victory parade.
MORE IN PICTURES
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Pig with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Pope visits birthplace of Islam
Pope Francis becomes the first pontiff to set foot on the peninsula where Islam was born. He hopes the historic trip will foster peace through religious dialogue.
Brazil dam collapse: grim search for the missing
The death toll from the failure of a tailings dam operated by miner Vale SA continues to rise.
New England Patriots Super Bowl victory parade
The New England Patriots return to Boston for their Super Bowl victory parade.
Past Oscar hosts
The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.
Oldest fencing club in Paris teaches the art of swordsmanship
Paris's oldest fencing club, created in 1886, tries to keep the sport's traditions alive.
Running on steam for the sauna marathon
Contestants from all over the world brave the cold and the heat to take part in the European sauna marathon in Otepaa, Estonia.
Best of Super Bowl LIII
The New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
Super Bowl halftime show
Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi take the stage for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIII.