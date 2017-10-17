Staving off disease in Rohingya refugee camps
A Rohingya refugee boy who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, gets an oral cholera vaccine, distributed by UNICEF workers as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue his way to the refugee camps, in Palang...more
Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, receive bottles of water as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way to refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October...more
A woman comforts her husband suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International in Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine, distributed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the help of volunteers and local NGOs, in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. The WHO began distributing 900,000 doses of...more
Bottles with cholera vaccines to be distributed among Rohingya refugees in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. Doctors in two clinics have told Reuters that there have been several cases of patients with the symptoms of cholera, a...more
Temporary healthcare centers, where the oral cholera vaccine provided by the WHO is administered, are seen marked with yellow flags in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. The cholera vaccination campaign in Bangladesh, the...more
A man who was brought with some injuries and suffering from severe diarrhoea, recovers at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 6, 2017. "I believe we are facing a...more
A child suffering from severe diarrhoea is brought to a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 7, 2017. Murray said there could be "tens of thousands" of victims in an...more
Bruce Murray, a physician at the dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International, rests after treating patients suffering from severe diarrhoea at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 6, 2017. As well as a handful of...more
A woman holds her child suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People suffering from severe diarrhoea lie in beds as they are treated at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. Aid workers worry they lack the staff to get the vaccines out quickly, while the WHO says it urgently needs $10.2 million to do the job...more
A healthcare member counts the cholera vaccines in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Rohingya refugee volunteers line up with numbers to form groups before the cholera vaccine distribution in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Rohingya refugees gather in front of a temporary healthcare center to get an oral cholera vaccine in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A healthcare member applies a gentian violet mark on a Rohingya refugee's finger after administering cholera vaccine in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
