Stephen Hawking: 1942 - 2018

Stephen Hawking delivers a lecture on "The Origin of the Universe" at the Heysel conference hall in Brussels May 20, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2007
Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Stephen Hawking (L) speaks at a media event to launch a global science initiative as Cosmologist Martin Rees (C) and Astronomer Frank Drake look on at The Royal Society in London, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Jane Wilde Hawking kisses her ex-husband Stephen Hawking as she arrives at the UK premiere of the film "The Theory of Everything" which is based around Stephen Hawking's life, at a cinema in central London December 9, 2014. Actors Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones, who play Stephen and Jane in the film, look on. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Queen Elizabeth meets Stephen Hawking during a reception for Leonard Cheshire Disability charity at St James's Palace in London May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014
Microsoft President Bill Gates (L), accompanied by University Vice-Chancellor Professor Alec Broers, meets Professor Stephen Hawking on a visit to Cambridge University October 7, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) meets Stephen Hawking at Mandela's Foundation office in Johannesburg May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2008
U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to scientist Stephen Hawking during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2009
Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Sunday, February 08, 2015
Theoretical physicists Stephen Hawking (L) and John Ellis are pictured after Hawking gave a lecture on the creation of the Universe at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin near Geneva September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2009
Stephen Hawking views his wheelchair computer screen in front of a presentation screen as he attends a launch event for a new award for science communication, called the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, in London in Britain December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
CEO of ZERO-G Peter Diamandis (L) and British physicist Stephen Hawking stand on a lift truck after his flight at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 26, 2007. Hawking took a flight that gave the renowned scientist, who is confined to a wheelchair, a taste of the weightlessness of space. REUTERS/Charles W Luzier

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2007
Stephen Hawking delivers a lecture at the White House with a live broadcast from U.S. astronaut David Wolf on the Mir spacecraft (R) at the White House in Washington, March 6, 1998. Hawking was lecturing on "Imagination and Change: Science in the Next Millennium" as part of the series of "Millennium Evenings at the White House." REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2009
Stephen Hawking is pictured before his lecture on the creation of the Universe at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin near Geneva September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2009
Stephen Hawking and his new bride Elaine Mason pose for pictures after the blessing of their wedding at St. Barnabas Church in Cambridge, England, September 16, 1995. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
British musician and astrophysicist Brian May holds a medal as he attends a launch event for a new award for science communication, called the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, in London in Britain December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
Stephen Hawking is surrounded by the media after a meeting with Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (unseen) at the Presidential Palace in Santiago, Chile January 17, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Reuters / Thursday, January 17, 2008
Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2016
Stephen Hawking attends a launch event for a new award for science communication, called the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, in London, Britain December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
