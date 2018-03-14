Stephen Hawking: 1942 - 2018
Stephen Hawking delivers a lecture on "The Origin of the Universe" at the Heysel conference hall in Brussels May 20, 2007. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Stephen Hawking (L) speaks at a media event to launch a global science initiative as Cosmologist Martin Rees (C) and Astronomer Frank Drake look on at The Royal Society in London, Britain, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Jane Wilde Hawking kisses her ex-husband Stephen Hawking as she arrives at the UK premiere of the film "The Theory of Everything" which is based around Stephen Hawking's life, at a cinema in central London December 9, 2014. Actors Eddie Redmayne and...more
Queen Elizabeth meets Stephen Hawking during a reception for Leonard Cheshire Disability charity at St James's Palace in London May 29, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
Microsoft President Bill Gates (L), accompanied by University Vice-Chancellor Professor Alec Broers, meets Professor Stephen Hawking on a visit to Cambridge University October 7, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer
Former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) meets Stephen Hawking at Mandela's Foundation office in Johannesburg May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Pool
U.S. President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Freedom to scientist Stephen Hawking during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Stephen Hawking and his daughter Lucy arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 8, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Theoretical physicists Stephen Hawking (L) and John Ellis are pictured after Hawking gave a lecture on the creation of the Universe at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin near Geneva September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin...more
Stephen Hawking views his wheelchair computer screen in front of a presentation screen as he attends a launch event for a new award for science communication, called the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, in London in Britain December...more
CEO of ZERO-G Peter Diamandis (L) and British physicist Stephen Hawking stand on a lift truck after his flight at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida April 26, 2007. Hawking took a flight that gave the renowned scientist, who is confined...more
Stephen Hawking delivers a lecture at the White House with a live broadcast from U.S. astronaut David Wolf on the Mir spacecraft (R) at the White House in Washington, March 6, 1998. Hawking was lecturing on "Imagination and Change: Science in the...more
Stephen Hawking is pictured before his lecture on the creation of the Universe at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Meyrin near Geneva September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Stephen Hawking and his new bride Elaine Mason pose for pictures after the blessing of their wedding at St. Barnabas Church in Cambridge, England, September 16, 1995. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
British musician and astrophysicist Brian May holds a medal as he attends a launch event for a new award for science communication, called the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, in London in Britain December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Toby...more
Stephen Hawking is surrounded by the media after a meeting with Chile's President Michelle Bachelet (unseen) at the Presidential Palace in Santiago, Chile January 17, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative with investor Yuri Milner in New York April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Stephen Hawking attends a launch event for a new award for science communication, called the Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, in London, Britain December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
