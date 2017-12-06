Edition:
Pictures | Wed Dec 6, 2017 | 1:55pm EST

Steve Bannon campaigns with Roy Moore

Republican candidate for Senate Judge Roy Moore and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon shake hands during a campaign event in Fairhope, Alabama, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event in Fairhope, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Supporters attend a campaign event for Roy Moore in Fairhope, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Buttons in support of Roy Moore are seen before a campaign rally in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Chu Green holds a sign during a campaign rally held for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Dean Young, chief political strategist for Roy Moore, speaks during a campaign event in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Musicians play music during a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Protesters stand outside of a campaign event held for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign event for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Roy Moore and his wife Kayla wave to the crowd during a campaign rally in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler attends a campaign event held for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Supporters attend a campaign event for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign event for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Romeo Ryan, a supporter of Roy Moore, waits outside before a campaign event in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, December 05, 2017
