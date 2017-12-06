Steve Bannon campaigns with Roy Moore
Republican candidate for Senate Judge Roy Moore and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon shake hands during a campaign event in Fairhope, Alabama, December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event in Fairhope, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Supporters attend a campaign event for Roy Moore in Fairhope, Alabama. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Buttons in support of Roy Moore are seen before a campaign rally in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Chu Green holds a sign during a campaign rally held for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Dean Young, chief political strategist for Roy Moore, speaks during a campaign event in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Musicians play music during a campaign rally for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Protesters stand outside of a campaign event held for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign event for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Roy Moore and his wife Kayla wave to the crowd during a campaign rally in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler attends a campaign event held for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Supporters attend a campaign event for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Steve Bannon speaks during a campaign event for Roy Moore in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Romeo Ryan, a supporter of Roy Moore, waits outside before a campaign event in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Roy Moore speaks during a campaign event in Fairhope. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Next Slideshows
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit in October.
Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police
Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal...
MORE IN PICTURES
Thousands flee California wildfires
Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.
Pictures of the Year 2017
Our top photos from the past year.
World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision
President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
SUPERPUTIN exhibit
Russian President Vladimir Putin is the center of the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition at UMAM museum in Moscow.
Women say 'Me Too'
Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit in October.
Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police
Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organization led to clashes with police in Kiev.
Our most popular Instagram photos
Our top Instagram posts from the past year.